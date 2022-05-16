Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was declined four times so the manager asked her to pull forward so she wasn't blocking the drive-thru. After telling her several times, the suspect pulled forward and then went back through the drive-thru line. The manager said the suspect was back at the window and her card was declined once again. She said the suspect got mad and called her a "stupid b----" and threatened to beat her up. The manager said the suspect then got out of her vehicle and tried to go through the drive-thru window to get to her. The manager closed the drive-thru window on the suspect so she couldn't get in. The suspect beat on the window a couple of times before getting back in her car and driving away.

* * *

A man on Traditions Drive called police and said his mailbox was damaged by someone driving a white pickup truck. He heard a loud noise outside and received notification on his phone and observed the truck leaving the area. The pole on his mailbox had been bent to where the whole thing had to be replaced. The damage was approximately $400.

* * *

A woman on East 11th Street flagged police down to report her bicycle had been stolen. She had last seen her bike at the intersection of Peeples Street and East 12th Street. She had left her bicycle with one of her friends with a lock around the handle bars and walked towards her home in tent city. Later in the day when she tried to go back and get her bicycle, however, she was unable to locate it or the friend. She described her bike as bright florescent pink with a bike lock around the handle bars. She didn’t have a serial number or make of the bicycle. She couldn’t give police any information regarding her friend.

* * *





A woman at Circle K at 902 Dallas Road told police she had been scammed out of $70 via Venmo. She said while she was in the gas station a woman that looked distressed asked her if she could send her money on her Venmo account in exchange for cash. The suspect pulled up the woman’s info on Venmo and said she was sending the money. At that point the woman gave her the cash and the suspect took off running to a silver SUV and left heading south on North Market Street. The vehicle owner's picture was shown to the woman, but the woman said the suspect had blue hair and was heavier. It's unknown how old the DL picture was. Staff at the Circle K said they will provide the manager the officer’s email to send pictures of the suspect while she was in the store for identification.

* * *

While on patrol at the Chickamauga Marina at 3001 Kings Point Road, an officer observed a man sleeping in his vehicle in a parking lot that has no parking signs after sunset. The man was not aware of the signs. He had no warrants and left the parking lot.

* * *

A woman on McCutcheon Road told police that while she was asleep, a man had taken $200 from her but gave her $40 after she confronted him. She didn’t have any evidence that the man took her cash. She wanted police to ask the man for the money back and wanted him removed from her room. Police went to room 227 and met with the man who said he and the woman had been drinking the night before and had gotten into an argument and she said he took her money when he didn't. The man gathered his belonging and left the room and let the woman gather the rest of her belongings out of his vehicle and then left the scene. No charges are being pressed by the victim due to the lack of evidence.

* * *

A woman on Montview Drive told police a man was causing a disturbance in the house and would not leave when she asked him. An officer spoke with the man who said they were having a disagreement and was upset about what she was doing in the house. The man said he would leave and just needed to get his coat and bag from out of the house. He left without further incident.

* * *

A woman told police she struck a piece of metal in the middle of Highway 153 and it caused front-end fender damage to her vehicle. She didn’t know where the metal came from and it will cost approximately $1,000 to repair the damages on her vehicle.

* * *





A man at Lakewood Memory Gardens East at 4621 Shallowford Road told police he noticed two or three days ago someone had stolen at least 29 flower vases from graves. They cost up to $350 each. There is no security at the cemetery and he didn’t know when the theft occurred.

* * *

A woman told police she left her wallet in a restroom stall at the welcome center on I-24.

* * *





Police were asked to check on a suspicious person at Truist Bank at 101 Browns Ferry Road. Police found the man coming back from Subway and heading towards his silver Toyota Tacoma parked in the Truist Bank parking lot. The officer asked the man what he was doing and if everything was okay. He said he had locked his keys inside his truck and was waiting for a locksmith to arrive. The officer ran the man for any warrants and none were found. The officer informed the bank employees of the situation and the man was only waiting for a locksmith and would be on his way afterward.

* * *

Police were called to the Shell gas station at 6001 Shallowford Road in regards to a homeless man lying beside the business. The officer and EMS arrived and spoke with the man. He said he had no medical issues and just wanted a ride to the homeless kitchen on 11th Street. A Mercury cab was requested to the scene to assist with giving him a ride downtown.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an unknown 911 call at a residence on Calhoun Avenue. The caller did not provide her information and refused to make a report.

* * *

Prior to police arrival, Walmart loss prevention employees at 2020 Gunbarrel Road attempted to stop a black male, but he refused to go with them. The Walmart loss prevention employees were able to get the merchandise back but were unable to identify the man. The man and his son got into a black Crown Victoria and left south on Gunbarrel. Police were unable to locate the vehicle. The merchandise that was stolen and recovered was valued at $118.43.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Central Avenue where a woman said she had wired $1,500 to someone in Mexico per her cousin's request. According to the woman, her cousin was on his way to visit her and had been involved in a car accident with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle said he needed to make his flight and would let the accident go if her cousin wired $1,500 to his wife in Mexico. Her cousin asked the woman to do so as a favor. The woman agreed and sent the money via Intermex to Jalisco, Mexico. Later the same evening the driver called again and asked for another $1,200 for his kid who was complaining of neck pain. Again, her cousin asked the woman to wire more money. When the woman’s husband asked her cousin why more money, her cousin ended the call and they have been unable to get in contact with him since then. The woman understands they won't be able to recover the money, however, she still wanted to make a report in regards to her cousin lying to her and trying to get more money.