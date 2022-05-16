Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
 Monday, May 16, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Collegedale Police Ramping Up To Help In Fraud Detection

Monday, May 16, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The Collegedale Police Department will be receiving tools to aid in investigations after they were approved by the city commissioners Monday night. There have been an increasing number of investigations concerning scams with counterfeit Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards or the cards being used that belong to someone else. The investigations are for fraud of the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP). The Tennessee Department of Human Services State Law Enforcement Bureau, which has been working with the Collegedale Police, introduced the idea of establishing a memo of understanding that will allow the investigators in Collegedale to work directly with the state investigative agency and sets forth conditions and limitations.

 

Another investigative tool the police will have available is an agreement with CARFAX for police programs.

There has also been an increase in scams involving vehicles where information given to the police does not match documentation. This tool will help track vehicles and verify information so VIN numbers can be checked and compared to odometers. This program is available at no cost to the city, but in return, CARFAX will be provided a quick link to the city’s crash reports.

 

The purchase of equipment for training munitions is in Collegedale’s current year’s budget, but the price has increased by $588 since it was originally approved at $10,000. The commissioners authorized paying the additional cost to purchase the training equipment.

 

TDOT is getting ready to begin working on Apison Pike from Leighton Lane, just past the airport to East Brainerd Road, which will require moving the sewer and several manholes. The council approved using Cannon & Cannon, Inc. for professional engineering services for the sewer relocation at the cost of $32,060. The city will pay and be reimbursed by TDOT. An MOU with Cannon & Cannon was also accepted for consultant engineering services for the project.

 

Only one bid for paving was received this year and it came from Wright Brothers for the amount of $916,400 to pave eight roads. The work is expected to begin an the end of June. This cost also includes striping 37 miles of roadways around town where the markings are not clearly visible.

 

Contracts for cell phone services used by employees has for a number of years been provided through a federal contract with Verizon. The city will change to a state contract that will give the same coverage and services but with a reduction in paperwork and an annual savings of $4,600.

 

A public hearing and first and final reading was held at the commission meeting regarding an annexation request from property owner Don Chastain, a partner of Grindstone Estates. The property is at Edgemon Road and Lee Highway. The commissioners accepted the recommendation for approval from the planning commission and annexed the 278.26 acres and will provide a plan of services.

 

Finance Manager Michelle Toro said that financially, the city could not be looking better. In the financial report which is now 83 percent of the way through the year, she said Collegedale has received 107 percent of expected revenues and has only spent 75 percent of proposed expenditures.


May 16, 2022

Collegedale Police Ramping Up To Help In Fraud Detection

May 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

May 16, 2022

Hamilton County Schools Names New Principals, Learning Community Superintendents, Leadership Team Members


The Collegedale Police Department will be receiving tools to aid in investigations after they were approved by the city commissioners Monday night. There have been an increasing number of investigations ... (click for more)

The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was ... (click for more)

As the district looks to the 2022-2023 school year, Hamilton County Schools announced several personnel updates Monday. The 17 announcements made today include school principals, learning ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Collegedale Police Ramping Up To Help In Fraud Detection

The Collegedale Police Department will be receiving tools to aid in investigations after they were approved by the city commissioners Monday night. There have been an increasing number of investigations concerning scams with counterfeit Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards or the cards being used that belong to someone else. The investigations are for fraud of the supplemental ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was declined four times so the manager asked her to pull forward so she wasn't blocking the drive-thru. After telling her several times, the suspect pulled forward and then went back through ... (click for more)

Opinion

Student Debt - And Response (3)

“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.” Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Do We Stand?

Victor Davis Hanson is, in my opinion, one of the great conservative minds in America and I relish everything he has to write. I join him in my concern over so many things that are happening in our country. The violent crime that we felt this weekend in Buffalo and at a Presbyterian Church in California is for starters but deeper is the inflation, with the white supremacy hatred, ... (click for more)

Sports

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would’ve been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women’s basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would’ve been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors