Collegedale Police Ramping Up To Help In Fraud Detection

The Collegedale Police Department will be receiving tools to aid in investigations after they were approved by the city commissioners Monday night. There have been an increasing number of investigations concerning scams with counterfeit Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards or the cards being used that belong to someone else. The investigations are for fraud of the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP). The Tennessee Department of Human Services State Law Enforcement Bureau, which has been working with the Collegedale Police, introduced the idea of establishing a memo of understanding that will allow the investigators in Collegedale to work directly with the state investigative agency and sets forth conditions and limitations.

Another investigative tool the police will have available is an agreement with CARFAX for police programs.

There has also been an increase in scams involving vehicles where information given to the police does not match documentation. This tool will help track vehicles and verify information so VIN numbers can be checked and compared to odometers. This program is available at no cost to the city, but in return, CARFAX will be provided a quick link to the city’s crash reports.

The purchase of equipment for training munitions is in Collegedale’s current year’s budget, but the price has increased by $588 since it was originally approved at $10,000. The commissioners authorized paying the additional cost to purchase the training equipment.

TDOT is getting ready to begin working on Apison Pike from Leighton Lane, just past the airport to East Brainerd Road, which will require moving the sewer and several manholes. The council approved using Cannon & Cannon, Inc. for professional engineering services for the sewer relocation at the cost of $32,060. The city will pay and be reimbursed by TDOT. An MOU with Cannon & Cannon was also accepted for consultant engineering services for the project.

Only one bid for paving was received this year and it came from Wright Brothers for the amount of $916,400 to pave eight roads. The work is expected to begin an the end of June. This cost also includes striping 37 miles of roadways around town where the markings are not clearly visible.

Contracts for cell phone services used by employees has for a number of years been provided through a federal contract with Verizon. The city will change to a state contract that will give the same coverage and services but with a reduction in paperwork and an annual savings of $4,600.

A public hearing and first and final reading was held at the commission meeting regarding an annexation request from property owner Don Chastain, a partner of Grindstone Estates. The property is at Edgemon Road and Lee Highway. The commissioners accepted the recommendation for approval from the planning commission and annexed the 278.26 acres and will provide a plan of services.

Finance Manager Michelle Toro said that financially, the city could not be looking better. In the financial report which is now 83 percent of the way through the year, she said Collegedale has received 107 percent of expected revenues and has only spent 75 percent of proposed expenditures.