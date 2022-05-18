Police Say Man Who Had Just T-Boned Woman Was Laughing At The Scene

Police said a man who was driving dangerously and t-boned a woman's vehicle was afterward laughing at the scene.

Jonathan Preston Elsea, 26, of 4504 Spring Lake, is charged with vehicular assault, DUI, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

In the incident on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Crabtree Drive and Blue Spruce Drive on a motor vehicle crash.

A caller said a red pickup truck t-boned a black truck and the red truck fled the scene.

Witnesses said the red truck went onto Bowman Road, went into the opposite lane of traffic, and wound up in a yard at 1400 Bowman Road.

The driver tried to get away, but found that the vehicle was disabled. He then tried to flee on foot.

Witnesses stopped him and held him to the ground until police arrived.

Police said Elsea had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of an intoxicant. He admitted to drinking.

While the officer was searching his truck for his ID, he said he could hear Elsea laughing. He said when he went over to him, Elsea then looked somber. When the officer asked what was so funny, he said nothing.

When paramedics came to attend to Elsea's head injury, he suddenly became aggressive, it was stated.

The other driver had a busted lip and injured shoulder. She went to the hospital on her own.

Witnesses said Elsea was flying through the neighborhood with wonton disregard for anyone on the roadway, then he slammed into the other vehicle.