Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear picked up the wallet to handed it to the owner of the wallet, but the owner of the wallet began accusing the man in the rear of taking the wallet from him. The employees came over and explained what happened to the owner of the wallet so things wouldn't escalate to anything physical. Both men left without incident.



* * *

A man had caused a disorder at the Waffle House, 7705 Lee Hwy. Police found the man at the Mapco gas station, 7701 Lee Hwy. He was trespassed from the Waffle House and told to not return to that location. The man came back negative for warrants. Police stayed on scene until the man's ride picked him up.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a silver Nissan Sentra (GA tag) backed into a parking space in the back of the parking lot at 248 Northgate Mall Dr. Police checked the vehicle's tag and VIN against police records and discovered that it has canceled registration showing a man in Calhoun, Ga. as the first registered owner. The title information also displays a woman in Dalton, Ga. as a second registered owner. The vehicle's information does not return as stolen. The vehicle appeared secure at this time and police did not observe keys with the vehicle. The vehicle did contain a variety of tools and various items (including a Craftsman Sawzall in the original box, a butane lighter, a baseball bat, a flashlight, a drill and other miscellaneous items).

* * *

A neighbor reported a disorder at a residence on 4th Avenue. Police spoke to the neighbor, who said the couple who was inside a house in a verbal disorder had left 10 minutes before police arrived. She said she heard the couple arguing and leaving the home. She said when they left one walked south on 4th Street and the other walked north on 4th Street. Police search the area, but

didn't locate anyone walking in the area.

* * *

Police observed the front security gate opened at Lusk Automotive, 1406 E. 51st St. Officers went inside the gate and checked all doors and vehicles to confirm that everything was secured. Officers attempted to get hold of the responsible for the business, but were unsuccessful. Officers secured the door to where the gate remained closed until a staff member or responsible arrive.

* * *

A manager at CSC, 4026 Shallowford Road, told police that someone used a torch to cut the bar securing the vault of the air machine to steal $205. He said the damage will cost around $1,200 to repair.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Ozark Circle for a burglar alarm. Police located an unsecured door at the rear of the residence. Police cleared the home with negative findings. Police were able to secure the residence before leaving. The homeowner was out of town and unable to respond.

* * *

Police responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Hamilton Avenue. Police found the front door open. There were no signs of forced entry and it appeared the door had been left unlocked (strong wind possibly blew it open). Police checked inside of house and everything appeared to be in order. Police made contact with the homeowner via Ring door bell. The homeowner had a neighbor come over and lock the door.

* * *

Police went to a residence on 4th Avenue on reports of someone breaking into the back

shed. Officers checked the backyard and shed and did not locate anyone. This was the third call at this address for this suspicious activity on this date. The address was already on the Watch List.

* * *

A woman on N. Chamberlain Avenue told police that yesterday she lost her Maryland driver's license. She said she had been several places in town and does not know where nor when she lost it.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Harbor Freight Tools, 4860 Hixson Pike. A manager provided police surveillance photos of a man walking out with a welder without paying for it. The welder is

valued at $1,099. The man is a white male with a long beard and brown hair in a bun. No further suspect information was available. A photo of the man was sent throughout CPD for possible identification.

* * *



A woman on Irvin Road told police her two nieces came to her residence to create a disorder. This was in reference to an argument concerning her mother. She said her two nieces entered her residence to argue, but nothing was physical. Both of the nieces left prior to police arrival. The woman wished to have this argument documented in case there are further issues in the future.