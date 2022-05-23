4 Different Men Facing Rape Charges After Grand Jury Indictments

Four different men are facing rape charges after indictments by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

Matthew Jeremiah Conners, 33, of 2622 Young Road, Soddy Daisy, was charged with two counts of rape of a child.

The indictment says the victim was older than three but younger than 13.

It charges that Conners was involved with sexual penetration of the child.

Jose Miguel Contreras, 23, of 8154 Mustang Dr., Ooltewah, was charged with rape.

The indictment says it occurred between May 6 and May 7.

It says the victim did not consent to sexual penetration.

Corey Georgemilt Phinizey, 43, of 1411 Carousel Road, was charged with rape.

The indictment says it happened on March 13, 2021, and that force or coercion was used.

Tyler Christian, 28, of 5608 St. Elmo Ave., was charged with rape.

The indictment says it happened Feb. 28 and that force or coercion was used.