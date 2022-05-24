 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Police Blotter: Woman Cursed By Scam Caller After She Hangs Up On Him Multiple Times; Woman Loses $4,900 Engagement Ring While At Nail Salon

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A woman told police that a man had called her 10 minutes before and said, “Hello Ms. Jones,” and she hung up immediately because she receives scam calls on a daily basis. She said the man immediately ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, KIMBERLY MICHELLE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112501 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Cursed By Scam Caller After She Hangs Up On Him Multiple Times; Woman Loses $4,900 Engagement Ring While At Nail Salon

A woman told police that a man had called her 10 minutes before and said, “Hello Ms. Jones,” and she hung up immediately because she receives scam calls on a daily basis. She said the man immediately called back and said, "Ms. Jones, the phone hung up," to which she replied, "No, I hung up. Don't call me again." She said the man then cursed her and she told him she was going to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Republican Primary Hijacked, Call to Action

This is my personal call for legislative and local conservative action as the Hamilton County legislative elections will be the next primary hijacked by a concerted left weaponized with a viable recipe to upend Republican primaries. The local left is condoning their deceitful hijacking of the Republican Primary, with the help of an out of ink newspaper suggesting that “we just move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No It Is Not OK

What’s this? Several large fights broke out at Howard High’s commencement Friday night and two people were actually thrown over the guard rail at Finley Stadium. Security was unable to contain the melee yet urgent 911 calls dispatched the Chattanooga Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, and even Red Bank’s Police responded. Net result? One arrest. Only one. Earlier this ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Finally Runs Out Of Steam And Lady Vols Eliminated

The message made its way Sunday afternoon from pitcher Ashley Rogers through Tennessee’s team trainer to Lady Vols softball coach Karen Weekly: Rogers over and out. “She’s done for the day.” The senior right-hander had managed her health through the regular season with the intent of pitching in the postseason. The former Meigs County standout threw 161 pitches in a 13-inning ... (click for more)

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round. UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The ... (click for more)


