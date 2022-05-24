City Council On 1st Reading Approves Additional Dwelling Units

The City Council on Tuesday night on first reading approved additional dwelling units (ADUs) throughout the city. Currently, they are allowed only in the Form Based Code area.

City officials said it will be a way to increase needed housing stock and utilize existing infrastructure while not altering the residential character of neighborhoods.

The maximum size for the ADAs is 700 feet and they are not allowed in front yards - only at the side or rear.

Their maximum height was set at 24 feet.

The owner of the property must live in either the main house or the ADU.

An ADU cannot be paired with a condo or townhouse.

The property where the ADU is situated cannot be subdivided from the main house.