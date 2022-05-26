Duplex Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a duplex fire in the 4700 block of Murray Lake Lane off Highway 58 Wednesday afternoon. Quint 6, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 4, Quint 8, Squad 19, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 (Red Shift) responded at 5:13 p.m.

Fire companies arrived on scene and saw fire and smoke coming from the structure. The incident commander, Lieutenant Julius Hubbard, had crews initiate an interior fire attack and primary search. Occupants from the B side apartment had already exited the structure when firefighters arrived on scene.

Crews had the fire out within 15 minutes. The occupants of Apartment A were not home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Squad 7 personnel saved one dog during firefighting operations.