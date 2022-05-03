Requetta Dotley Wants To Name Street For Kane Brown; Chip Henderson Says That Honor Should Be Not For The Living

City Council Vice Chair Raquetta Dotley is proposing that a city street be named for Kane Brown, country star who hails from Chattanooga.

He is set to perform on Saturday at Finley Stadium.

However, Councilman Chip Henderson said he favors not naming streets or buildings after individuals until after they have died.

He said, "For some people their names have been taken off streets and buildings. I'd like to know that the person finished well."

Councilman Henderson said, "There's good reason" (that the current ordinance restricts the naming to those who have passed on).

Vice Chair Dotley is discussing a possible amendment allowing some to be honored while they are still living.

The measure next goes to the council's legislative committee headed by Ken Smith.

Vice Chair Dotley said a street was named for composer/conductor/pianist Roland Carter because it was on the UTC campus.