Requetta Dotley Wants To Name Street For Kane Brown; Chip Henderson Says That Honor Should Be Not For The Living

City Council Vice Chair Raquetta Dotley is proposing that a city street be named for Kane Brown, country star who hails from Chattanooga.

He is set to perform on Saturday at Finley Stadium.

However, Councilman Chip Henderson said he favors not naming streets or buildings after individuals until after they have died.

He said, "For some people their names have been taken off streets and buildings. I'd like to know that the person finished well."

Councilman Henderson said, "There's good reason" (that the current ordinance restricts the naming to those who have passed on).

Vice Chair Dotley is discussing a possible amendment allowing some to be honored while they are still living.

The measure next goes to the council's legislative committee headed by Ken Smith.

Vice Chair Dotley said a street was named for composer/conductor/pianist Roland Carter because it was on the UTC campus. 


REAL ID Will Be Required In 1 Year

Police Blotter: Brother-In-Law Accused Of Harassing Couple Just Had Car Trouble; Borrowed Cadillac Gets Stolen At Community Kitchen When Keys Are Left Inside

City Of Dalton To Remember, Honor Longtime Employee Hayden Wagers On Friday


Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, state officials said. ... (click for more)

A man on Grubb Road told police that his brother-in law, who had been harassing him and his wife, was parked about a block away from his house, and he was worried that he was stalking them. An ... (click for more)

The City of Dalton will honor and remember the late Hayden Lamar Wagers with a ceremony in his honor on Friday, at the Public Works Department. Mr. Wagers touched countless lives as a teacher ... (click for more)



Situation Is Better With Sheriff At Silverdale

For the past eight years through the Prison Prevention Ministries, I’ve been one of several who have led Bible Studies with inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center. After a pause due to COVID, we were allowed to return last fall. Now that the sheriff has taken over from Core Civic, Silverdale is much better organized. We enter on time and leave on time. There have been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dear John Deere

I’m not big on electric vehicles and a poll on Chattanooga.com confirms 74 percent of Chattanoogan.com readers are leery as well. I’m enough of a realist to know the electricity to charge the proliferation of electric cars being pushed down America’s throat comes from 70 percent of coal-powered power plants and let’s be honest, to say these vehicles will reduce global warming is ... (click for more)

McDonald’s All-American Hollingshead Joining Lady Vol Hoops

Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from Jillian Hollingshead (HAW-ling-shed), a 2021 McDonald's All-American who will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman year at the University of Georgia. Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, hails from Powder ... (click for more)

UT's Barnes, Vandy's Pippen Voted TSWA Men's Hoops Award Winners

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr., were named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization. Barnes led Tennessee to a 27-8 record in his seventh season with wins over four Top 10 opponents. His Volunteers ranked ... (click for more)


