Wreck Of Semi Sends Chickens All Over I-24; Driver Has To Be Extricated

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A wreck of a semi carrying a load of chickens sent chickens all over Interstate 24 west of the Lookout Valley exit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked to extricate the driver of the tractor trailer. He was out by 3:20 p.m. and was transported to the hospital. The extrication took nearly 90 minutes. 

The semi carrying chickens reportedly struck the guardrail and flipped in the median at 1:06 p.m., trapping the driver in the cab and scattering the chickens.

Other drivers not only called 911 to report the accident, but several also stopped and tried to free the driver from the wreckage at mile marker 172 (west of Cummings Highway).

Squad 20, Squad 13, Quint 3, Battalion 1 (Green Shift) and CFD Special Operations responded, along with the Chattanooga Police Department, TDOT and Hamilton County EMS. Squad 7 and Squad 1 also responded to provide relief. 

Officials said, "Most of the chickens are deceased. Some are alive. A crew from the poultry processing company was on their way to the scene to retrieve the live chickens and clean up the roadway.

"The truck driver is injured (extent unknown at this time). A large wrecker was headed to the site of the crash to help further stabilize the semi while firefighters get the driver out.

"We appreciate drivers’ patience as crews work this incident." 

CFD officials said, "Thanks to East Ridge and Tri-Community for providing coverage at our fire halls and to Guy Yates for bringing a wrecker to assist with the operation."


