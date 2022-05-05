Storage Businesses On 12th Street, Benton Drive Sell For Over $13 Million

Storage facilities on 12th Street, Benton Drive and Hixson Pike have sold for a total of over $16.3 million.

They include the CubeSmart Self Storage at 824 East 12th and one at 4305 Benton Dr.

The sales were to York Pc Chtn1 Llc.

The facility on 12th Street was previously owned by Chattanooga Storage Llc and the one on Benton Drive by Dyersburg Self Storage Fund Llc.

The 12th Street sale was for $8,505,000 and the Benton Drive sale was for $4,672,500.

Also, Simple Storage Solutions at 8307 Hixson Pike was sold for $3,250,000.

The sale was to Sroa 8307 Hixson Tn Llc, Sroa 8307 Hixson Tennessee Llc from Simple Storage Solutions Llc.