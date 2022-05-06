Police Blotter: Amazon Employees May Be Providing False Doctor Notes; Fallen Tree Damages 2 Vehicles In Traffic

Police spoke with a nurse practitioner at Erlanger at 7380 Volkswagen Dr. She said she received a phone call from Amazon Insurance after a man filed a medical claim with them. She was asked if she had seen the man on Feb. 14 and written an absence letter from work due to a positive COVID test. She told Amazon Insurance that she had not seen the man on such date and didn’t write an absence letter for him. The nurse practitioner said the last time the man was in her office was in 2018. She said during that visit, the man was helped but did not leave/need a letter after the visit.

She requested Amazon Insurance to fax the letter, which they did. The letter had the Erlanger Hospital symbol on it and was written in their fashion with her official signature on it. However, she said this particular letter had different fonts size/styles. She also pointed out the Erlanger symbol at the top of the letterhead was incorrect in size. She reported after reading the letter, she noticed it was written in the same manner of a letter she did write and signed for an Amazon employee that she did see. The woman said this female employee, whose name she could not provide due to HIPAA laws, had requested to be away from work (Amazon). The woman said she approved the absence letter (which is the same as the man’s letter, just the names/dates are different) for her to be off. She said when it was time for her to come back, she requested an additional two weeks off. The nurse practitioner said she denied the request and the employee became angry and upset. She believes this employee may have made copies of the official original letter with her signature on it that she approved for her absence the first time. The nurse practitioner said the woman may be giving or selling these copies to co-workers or others and this is how the man possibly may have obtained possession of such letter. The nurse practitioner reported that an Amazon fraud investigator who is currently working in conjunction with their director of risk management and is familiar with the woman, the man and others who may be involved. Police attempted to reach out to the fraud investigator via phone for further information but only got a voicemail.

* * *

The facilities coordinator with Service Electric told police someone entered their lot at 2321 South Hickory St. and stole copper wire and tools from their trucks. He said 50 pounds of copper wire, an 8' bucket stick, a 4 in 1 Lineman Socket, and a 7/16 Milwakee impact drill were stolen.

* * *

The owner of Classy Nails at 1925 Gunbarrel Road told police a black female wearing a pink top had come into the store and requested services for her nails and feet which cost $73. The female signed in at the front of the business but her name is illegible. The phone number listed is also not correct. The owner said the female received services and then left the store without paying. The owner said she wishes to prosecute if the identity of the female is found out or she receives her payment for the services.

* * *

A man at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said another man opened his car door and it swung open due to high wind, hitting the passenger-side of his car. The other man acknowledged this. There was a dent from the impact.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer observed a purple van parked behind the Coin Laundry at 5441 Highway 153. The officer saw a dog underneath the van. The officer knocked on the window of the van to see if it was occupied and spoke with a man. He said he and his girlfriend were traveling the country in the van and had stopped in the back parking lot to take a break from driving. He was negative for warrants.

* * *

An officer was approached by a man on East 11th Street who said a lady has been trying to cash checks from his bank account. He explained he had spoken with Tennessee Valley about this and the bank had put a stop on those checks. The man told the officer the woman had taken his entire checkbook and he wanted to make police aware that this was going on. The officer asked the man if the woman had successfully gotten money from his bank account and he said she had not. No other information was provided about the woman.

* * *

Police were asked to check on an intoxicated man at the Waffle House at 8912 Lee Hwy. Police and Hamilton County EMS spoke with the man who was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle and was clearly intoxicated. He was released to go home and left with a woman without incident.

* * *

A man was sitting was sitting in front of Providence Thrift Store and Golds Gym at 6933 Lee Hwy. The business owners wanted the man to move along. Police spoke with the man and he left the property.

* * *

Police were called to Dallas Road where a man was very inebriated. He was offered a ride home since he was cooperating with police. He was dropped off his residence without incident.

* * *

An officer witnessed a sweeper truck attempt to drive over a parking lot curb on 42nd Street. While driving over the curb, the sweeper extension on the bottom of the truck made contact with the curb and ripped it off of the truck. The driver said he didn't realize how steep the curb was. He contacted his company, Bevco Parking Services, to report the damage. Bevco estimated that it would cost around $1,000 total to fix the damages and sent an employee to fix the truck.

* * *

A woman on Ocoee Street told police she heard her car alarm go off, but did not see anyone. Police did not find anyone on or near the premises. Police added the residence to the watch list for two weeks.

* * *

Police were called to Cherokee Boulevard and Dayton Boulevard where there was a very large tree blocking all lanes of travel as well as power cords entangled in the tree branches. Two drivers had property damage. A man driving a Jeep had a cracked windshield and a woman driving a Hyundai had a dented roof from the tree. The Hyundai also had the driver-side mirror knocked off. EPB arrived, cut the power, and had the tree cleared from the roadway.