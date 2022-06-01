VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/1/22

June 1, 2022
An employee of U-Haul, 2022 Broad St., told police a woman had rented a Chevy Express van for one day a couple of months ago. She said the vehicle was never returned to any U-Haul location. U-Haul ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, BRANDON LEE
413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)
An employee of U-Haul, 2022 Broad St., told police a woman had rented a Chevy Express van for one day a couple of months ago. She said the vehicle was never returned to any U-Haul location. U-Haul has sent several certified letters and attempted to make contact with the woman, with no success. The employee called police later to say the vehicle was finally returned, but had new ... (click for more)
Whoever the parents are of the teenagers involved in the most recent downtown shooting involving 15-year-olds and even a 13-year-old at approximately 10:48 p.m. on a Saturday night, need to be held accountable.
By law, these are curfew violations under both state and local laws. The laws are clear. Even 16-year-olds have 10 p.m. curfews.
A curfew violation is minor at best, ... (click for more)
I can’t remember when a spring has been as gorgeous as this one and, as I make my monthly trip into my garden for orchids and onions to share, I am in awe of my big rhododendron bush, awash in the prettiest purple blooms you ever saw. The roses look nice and, while I wish my grass would perk a bit better, we’ve got an ample armload of orchids and onions to share as we welcome June: ... (click for more)
Pitching is renowned as being the art of human beings using super-charged arms to bullet baseballs at nearly triple-digit speeds into an area the size of a pizza box. But the act also requires the athlete to be of the right state of mind for every toss. In the Lookouts’ 5-1 Tuesday loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, their starter’s consistency left much to be desired.
To ... (click for more)
There were a lot of holiday celebrations in the Chattanooga area on Monday for Memorial Day, but none were any more festive or energetic than the one at Riverview Park.
The occasion was the 55 th running of the Chattanooga Chase, a classic 8K road race that provides runners with some of the most scenic and challenging roads in Hamilton County.
They had another large turnout ... (click for more)