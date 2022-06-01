Whoever the parents are of the teenagers involved in the most recent downtown shooting involving 15-year-olds and even a 13-year-old at approximately 10:48 p.m. on a Saturday night, need to be held accountable. By law, these are curfew violations under both state and local laws. The laws are clear. Even 16-year-olds have 10 p.m. curfews. A curfew violation is minor at best, ... (click for more)

I can’t remember when a spring has been as gorgeous as this one and, as I make my monthly trip into my garden for orchids and onions to share, I am in awe of my big rhododendron bush, awash in the prettiest purple blooms you ever saw. The roses look nice and, while I wish my grass would perk a bit better, we’ve got an ample armload of orchids and onions to share as we welcome June: ... (click for more)