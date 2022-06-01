June 1, 2022
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday.
Beginning on Thursday, at 8 a.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin shifting traffic on SR-60 from near Eveningside Drive to near Campbell Drive. Temporary lane closures for paving will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday.
Whoever the parents are of the teenagers involved in the most recent downtown shooting involving 15-year-olds and even a 13-year-old at approximately 10:48 p.m. on a Saturday night, need to be held accountable.
By law, these are curfew violations under both state and local laws. The laws are clear. Even 16-year-olds have 10 p.m. curfews.
Ro Caffey is the closest thing the American Football Alliance has to a versatile blowtorch. He can burn safeties in the slot by running routes just as easily as he can scorch linebackers on sweeps out of the backfield. As coach Hayden Clark says, such a weapon makes his job easy.
Pitching is renowned as being the art of human beings using super-charged arms to bullet baseballs at nearly triple-digit speeds into an area the size of a pizza box. But the act also requires the athlete to be of the right state of mind for every toss. In the Lookouts’ 5-1 Tuesday loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, their starter’s consistency left much to be desired.
