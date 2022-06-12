 Sunday, June 12, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

$1 Million Lottery Winner Sold At Publix In Ooltewah

A Tennessee Lottery player in Ooltewah won $1 million from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing by matching five white ball numbers.

This is the second $1 million Powerball winner this week, since anther lucky player - that time in Pleasant View - also matched five white ball numbers to win the seven-figure prize from the drawing held Wednesday.

The Ooltewah ticket, sold at Publix, 5958 Snow Hill Road, is the 350th Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more.

Police Blotter: Woman Identifies Other Driver In Road Rage Incident; Man At Waffle House Harasses Customers

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Burned Highland Park Baptist Buildings Date To 1920s And 1940s


The former Highland Park Baptist Church buildings heavily damaged by fire Friday night and Saturday morning were where noted former pastor Dr. Lee Roberson preached many of his sermons.



Police spoke with a woman on Lee Highway who said a road rage incident took place between herself and the driver of a Nissan Xterra. The woman said the driver of the Nissan swerved the vehicle at her vehicle and then she had to go into a separate lane to avoid a collision. Police showed the woman a photo of the registered owner, and she said he was the driver of the Nissan. * ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BREU, KIMBERLIE TARA 7199 GREY HAWK TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373776902 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly's Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tempest In A Teapot

On Friday the U.S. Attorney and the FBI issued a joint statement that said - yes - we are committed to the First Amendment and the American right to “peacefully demonstrate,” which is planned for Monday in Washington. But - no - “We will not tolerate violence, destruction, interference with government functions, or trespassing on government property,” which is also a distinct possibility ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Splits In Home Doubleheader Saturday

What’s better than one great soccer match? Two of them in a row! Chattanooga FC’s women played a highly-contested 2-1 defeat to Alabama FC in the afternoon, and then the CFC men took down Syracuse in the second game 3-0. Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Montes established herself in the box as a solid target on the corner kick in the first game. A minute into the second half, she turned ... (click for more)

Tennessee Defeats Notre Dame To Continue To Super Regional Title Game

Powered by an eight-run explosion in the fifth inning, top-ranked Tennessee evened its super regional series against No. 6/17 Notre Dame with a convincing 12-4 victory on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, forcing a winner-take-all game three on Sunday. The Big Orange blasted four long balls in that decisive fifth inning, including a pair from Luc Lipcius and another ... (click for more)


