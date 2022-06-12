$1 Million Lottery Winner Sold At Publix In Ooltewah

A Tennessee Lottery player in Ooltewah won $1 million from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing by matching five white ball numbers.
This is the second $1 million Powerball winner this week, since anther lucky player - that time in Pleasant View - also matched five white ball numbers to win the seven-figure prize from the drawing held Wednesday.
The Ooltewah ticket, sold at Publix, 5958 Snow Hill Road, is the 350th Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more.
No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.