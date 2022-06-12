Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
 Sunday, June 12, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Families Displaced By Duplex Fire In Red Bank

Sunday, June 12, 2022

The American Red Cross will be taking care of two families who were displaced on Sunday by a fire in Red Bank.

At 3 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a duplex located at 305 Jackson Road. The Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene and requested a mutual aid response to assist the fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene while Dallas Bay VFD stood by in Red Bank station 1 for additional emergency calls. 

Red Bank fire officials reported the first unit arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke on one side of the duplex. Once fire officials confirmed everyone was out of both sides of the duplex, they conducted an interior attack and contained the fire within minutes.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential heat-related injuries to the first responders.

Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The American Red Cross assisted the families living in each side of the duplex with their emergency needs. 



June 12, 2022

PHOTOS: Old Highland Park Baptist Church - After The Fire

June 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Identifies Other Driver In Road Rage Incident; Man At Waffle House Harasses Customers

June 12, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


(click for more)

Police spoke with a woman on Lee Highway who said a road rage incident took place between herself and the driver of a Nissan Xterra. The woman said the driver of the Nissan swerved the vehicle ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: Old Highland Park Baptist Church - After The Fire

(click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Identifies Other Driver In Road Rage Incident; Man At Waffle House Harasses Customers

Police spoke with a woman on Lee Highway who said a road rage incident took place between herself and the driver of a Nissan Xterra. The woman said the driver of the Nissan swerved the vehicle at her vehicle and then she had to go into a separate lane to avoid a collision. Police showed the woman a photo of the registered owner, and she said he was the driver of the Nissan. * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tempest In A Teapot

On Friday the U.S. Attorney and the FBI issued a joint statement that said - yes - we are committed to the First Amendment and the American right to “peacefully demonstrate,” which is planned for Monday in Washington. But - no - “We will not tolerate violence, destruction, interference with government functions, or trespassing on government property,” which is also a distinct possibility ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee's Season Ends With 7-3 Loss To Notre Dame

Tennessee's fairytale season ended Sunday afternoon in Knoxville with a 7-3 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame will advance to the College World Series at Omaha, while top-ranked Tennessee goes home. The Vols led 3-1 at the end of the sixth inning, but Notre Dame delivered a knock-out punch with a double and back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh. ... (click for more)

CFC Splits In Home Doubleheader Saturday

What’s better than one great soccer match? Two of them in a row! Chattanooga FC’s women played a highly-contested 2-1 defeat to Alabama FC in the afternoon, and then the CFC men took down Syracuse in the second game 3-0. Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Montes established herself in the box as a solid target on the corner kick in the first game. A minute into the second half, she turned ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors