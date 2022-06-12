2 Families Displaced By Duplex Fire In Red Bank

The American Red Cross will be taking care of two families who were displaced on Sunday by a fire in Red Bank.

At 3 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a duplex located at 305 Jackson Road. The Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene and requested a mutual aid response to assist the fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene while Dallas Bay VFD stood by in Red Bank station 1 for additional emergency calls.



Red Bank fire officials reported the first unit arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke on one side of the duplex. Once fire officials confirmed everyone was out of both sides of the duplex, they conducted an interior attack and contained the fire within minutes.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential heat-related injuries to the first responders.

Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The American Red Cross assisted the families living in each side of the duplex with their emergency needs.