Developer Issa Seeks To Buy More Property At East Brainerd Exit Of I-75

Developer Bassam Issa said he is seeking to buy additional land at the East Brainerd Road exit of I-75.

He already has purchased some land at Concord Road and Concord Circle across East Brainerd Road from Baskin-Robbins.

Mr. Issa said, "I have been negotiating with the neighbors. Some of them want to sell and get out."

He said he has been eyeing a sit-down restaurant for the site, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Mr. Issa told members of the Planning Commission, "It will be something nice - not a gas station."