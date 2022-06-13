Public Meeting Set Thursday For Mountain Creek Corridor Study

A public meeting and open house for the Mountain Creek Corridor Study will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Red Bank High School Library HUB and Bishop Conference Room.
The study boundary extends from the intersection of Signal Mountain Road and Mountain Creek Road, to the Mountain Creek Road and U.S.
27 interchange, and includes the slopes below the W Road and Highway 27.
Officials said, "Join us to share your ideas and provide feedback on the following issues":
There will be two opportunities to participate in a presentation on the issues listed above. The presentation is repeated and shown from 4-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-6 p.m., followed by a period for discussion at 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
Please contact the Chattanooga- Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (RPA) at 423-643-5901 or see the website at chcrpa.org for more information.
June 13, 2022
A 47-year-old Chattanooga woman has drowned in the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.
She was identified as Sheetal Patel.
Officials at the Grand Canyon said, "On June 11, at approximately ... (click for more)
Police checking out a burglary suspect at 4090 Teakwood Dr. said they located a gun safe at the residence with a large amount of meth and guns.
Syltresha L. Brown, 42, of 4088 Teakwood Dr., ... (click for more)
The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws?
No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)
David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.”
Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)
-Last week, Athlon Sports announced the Chattanooga Mocs at No. 12 in its preseason Top 25. Two very big reasons for that lofty perch are honored this week by the venerable publishers.
Seniors McClendon Curtis and Devonnsha Maxwell are on the 24-player preseason All-America squad. They’re two of three Southern Conference performers on the team joined by VMI linebacker Stone ... (click for more)
The Lady Red Wolves women's soccer team won their third match in a row Sunday night beating South Georgia Tormenta FC 1-0 in the comfy confines of CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge.
The lone goal was scored by Mackenzie Smith in the 34th minute and assisted by Hollie Massey.
Dani Krzyzaniak had eight saves for the Lady Red Wolves and earned the shutout.
The Lady Red Wolves ... (click for more)