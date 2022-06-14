Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

38-Year-Old Man Charged With Breaking Into Home On Webb Road 2 Days In A Row

Man, 43, Charged With Breaking Girlfriend's Leg, Setting Fire Near Her

A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine ... (click for more)

Charles H. Spillman, 38, of 6305 Stockton Dr. was arrested Sunday for aggravated burglary that occurred on Friday and again on Saturday at a home on Webb Road. Officers received a call around ... (click for more)