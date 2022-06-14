June 14, 2022
A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine ... (click for more)
Charles H. Spillman, 38, of 6305 Stockton Dr. was arrested Sunday for aggravated burglary that occurred on Friday and again on Saturday at a home on Webb Road.
Officers received a call around ... (click for more)
Van Edward Keith, 43, of 3424 Hughes Ave. in Chattanooga, was arrested at his home for domestic assault and aggravated arson for an incident that occurred on June 3.
Police responded to ... (click for more)
A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine every time he passes her house. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. Police will continue to investigate.
* * *
A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police ... (click for more)
Charles H. Spillman, 38, of 6305 Stockton Dr. was arrested Sunday for aggravated burglary that occurred on Friday and again on Saturday at a home on Webb Road.
Officers received a call around 10:45 p.m. Saturday about a burglary in process at the residence. Police noted that they had a call about a burglary at the same residence the day before.
The victim told police he ... (click for more)
The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws?
No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)
David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.”
Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)
Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists.
Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)
Brown University Athletics has named Jordan Leen the Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair for Brown Wrestling. Leen joins College Hill after six seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Leen is from Chattanooga and wrestled at the Baylor School.
"We are excited to have Jordan join Brown Athletics and lead our wrestling program," said M. Grace ... (click for more)