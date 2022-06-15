 Wednesday, June 15, 2022 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


All Hamilton County Deed Records To Be Digitized - Back To 1796

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - by John Wilson

Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt said all the Hamilton County deed records - including one going back to 1796 - are set to be digitized.

He said one employee in his office has been working on scanning the mass of deed records part-time, but it was calculated that it would take 20 years to get them all done at that rate. "It's a monument job for one person," he said.

Mr. Gravitt said he plans to hire a firm that specializes in county records to do the job much more quickly. U.S. Imaging says it can complete the remaining 1,400 unscanned county books with over 750 pages each in just 68 weeks. So far, county deeds have been scanned back to the early 1960s.

He said, "They will bring in their large scanners and special equipment to the county records storage building on Dayton Boulevard."

Mr. Gravitt said the firm also will crop the records and index them.

He said U.S. Imaging has the ability to convert very old records that sometimes have black pages with white font to white pages with black font that are much more readable.

The register said having all the county deeds available in a digital format will be especially helpful to those involved in title searches as well as historians and genealogists.

The records will not be online. For a $50 monthly fee, they can be accessed by a company or individual. There is no charge to come to the office at the old County Courthouse and inspect them.

Mr. Gravitt said the cost to get the entire job done will be $705,426. He said that amount will be covered by American Rescue Plan funds if approved by the County Commission.

He said, "I saw an opportunity to fast track this work without direct cost to local taxpayers."

There were several bidders, including one that asked $1.2 million. He said the U.S. Imaging bid was not the lowest, but was the best.

Mr. Gravitt said the deed from 1796 was from Greene County, N.C. and referenced 600 acres in the section that became Hamilton County, Tn.

 

 


June 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Suspicious Man With Water Gun Is Jaywalking On Highway 153; Man Gives Dede A Ride And She Asked To Be Paid For Her Time

June 15, 2022

Emergency Road Closures At Ochs Highway, Broad Street On Wednesday Morning

June 15, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/15/22


An officer responded to a suspicious person with a water gun at 5200 Hwy. 153. The man was jaywalking on Highway 153 and the officer asked him to cross the street carefully so he could speak ... (click for more)

City officials said at 9:39 a.m. there were emergency road closures at Ochs Highway and Broad Street: Ochs Highway between Guild Trail and Everett Street is closed due to downed power lines ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Suspicious Man With Water Gun Is Jaywalking On Highway 153; Man Gives Dede A Ride And She Asked To Be Paid For Her Time

An officer responded to a suspicious person with a water gun at 5200 Hwy. 153. The man was jaywalking on Highway 153 and the officer asked him to cross the street carefully so he could speak with him. The officer saw the man had a water gun around his shoulder. He was cooperative with officers and had no active warrants in NCIC. * * * An unknown person called police and reported ... (click for more)

Emergency Road Closures At Ochs Highway, Broad Street On Wednesday Morning

City officials said at 9:39 a.m. there were emergency road closures at Ochs Highway and Broad Street: Ochs Highway between Guild Trail and Everett Street is closed due to downed power lines and trees. EPB and city crews are on-site evaluating the situation. No traffic can access Ochs Highway at this time. All traffic must use Scenic Highway as a detour. Southbound Broad Street ... (click for more)

Opinion

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Dear Young Parent"

I really enjoy my weekly Epoch Times and especially when an issue includes “Dear Next Generation,” which is where a reader passes along wisdom to the younger set who have never gotten a tractor stuck in a muddy field. Jerry Rosner shared a story that is actually intended for young parents who are eager to help their children stand on their own two feet. Or, better yet, “You got ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Beat Shuckers (And The Clock), 7-6

While the jewelbox of a stadium next to the river shone bright, the surrounding area lay in darkness. An undercurrent of tension ran through the final few innings of Chattanooga’s 7-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers, as team GM Rich Mozingo said power could go out at the stadium at any moment. A transformer had exploded nearby at Broad Street and Aquarium way, knocking out power for ... (click for more)

"Nothing Really Bothers Her" - CFC's Rocio Carrizales Calm Under Pressure

In a game often defined by pace and lightning-quick moments, Rocio “Chiyo” Carrizales plays at her own speed. Despite playing the crucial last-line-of-defense role at center back, she never seems to be hurried as she makes tackles or clears balls away from the final third. But even though she enjoyed a successful five-year career at Dalton State and is now a starter for Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors