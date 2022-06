Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAN, RODNEY O

626 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BILLS, JOSHUA TIMOTHY-MICHAEL

1 EAST 11ST APT 516 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



BLACK, TONYA SUE

482 GREENS LAKE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BONDS, TIMOTHY LANE

2101 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, BRANDY LEANN

504 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DARIUS C

811 WESLEY AVE GREENVILLE, 37743

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY



COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

1206 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COOPER, ERNEST MICHAEL

2222 CHATTANOOGA ROAD DALTON, 307200000

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE

7625 MAHAM GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYER, JAMES P

173 INTEGRA VISTAS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EDGE, SAMUEL A

345 BRUMLOW HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FARRIS, TIMMY ALAN

1532 ROBERSON RD IXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO

1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN

118 REAVLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF ADDERALL

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN

7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE

301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GILREATH, AMBER NICOLE

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307411180

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN

709 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

1805 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN

213 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE

118 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD

701 N GERMANTOWN RD #409 CHATTANOOGA, 374112830

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, CHRISTOPHER LEE

604 BACON TRAIL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CHILD NEGLECT



JONES, TALESIA RENEE

2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KENNARD, KELVIN M

4640 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON

5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEVERETT, ANN MARIE

3303 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FTA (COMPLY ORDER OF THEFT)



MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE

13290 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37340

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCBRIDE, JENNIFER ANNE

71 WINDISH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MCCURTY, GEORGE BELL

908 BELLMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN

394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MCNABB, MALIK DEYONTE

4824 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112430

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY



MILLER, MARK J

7457 JIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT

3109 EAST 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH



PHILLIPS, SARA JANE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



ROBINSON, THADDUS ISAIAH

4908 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



RUTHERFORD, HANNAH ALEXUS

402 MCARTHUR LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE

4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANDERSON, DEQUAYLON OSEAN

1024 FERRY CROSSING CIRCLE CHARLSTON, 29414

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SLOSS, ALONZO

953 BOYNTON DR APT 2104 CHATTANOOGA, 374022118

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS

ASSAULT



STONE, BRIAN ALEX

5101 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161932

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SUTHERLAND, WADE GEORGE

207 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE

5210 DONLYN LN UNIT B HIXSON, 373436173

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



WALKER, LAWAN MYDAURIUS

3400 JENKINS ROAD APT 513 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



WEBB, DEWAYNE JAMAR

406 N LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA

1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL

2204 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041117

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)