 Monday, June 20, 2022 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Person Shot At Bakewell, Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Sunday, June 19, 2022

A person shot on Saturday night at Bakewell has life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

 

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Retro Hughes Road for the report of a person shot.

 

Upon arrival, preliminary information from the scene indicates one individual was shot and was transported to a local medical facility by Hamilton County EMS with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

 

HCSO detectives were on the scene conducting an investigation into the shooting.


June 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Refuses To Remove RV After Parking It On A Woman's Property; Dispute Breaks Out At Church Meeting When A Woman Accuses A Man And Gets Spit On

June 20, 2022

Mowbray Pike Closed Monday For Tile Work

June 20, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Pisgah Avenue told police that a man parked his RV on her property without permission. She said he ignored her when she asked him to move the RV and she did not hear from him. Police ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Highway Department is closing Mowbray Pike today (monday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items. The road will be closed ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Refuses To Remove RV After Parking It On A Woman's Property; Dispute Breaks Out At Church Meeting When A Woman Accuses A Man And Gets Spit On

A woman on Pisgah Avenue told police that a man parked his RV on her property without permission. She said he ignored her when she asked him to move the RV and she did not hear from him. Police spoke with the man and he said he would be on the way to resolve the issue. The woman said she needed a report made in case she has to tow the RV. * * * A man called police from the ... (click for more)

Mowbray Pike Closed Monday For Tile Work

The Hamilton County Highway Department is closing Mowbray Pike today (monday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items. The road will be closed at 300 Mowbray Pike and no traffic allowed through as there will be large equipment blocking both lanes. Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ... (click for more)

Good Doctors Of The World, This Is What You're Up Against

Who among us has not had their world turned upside down in the last two years? None, I dare say. Women: it’s like someone grabbing your purse, turning it upside down, and dropping the contents all over the floor. Men: it’s like someone taking your wallet and tossing all its contents up in the air during a hurricane. Many of us are left standing around, scratching our heads, ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Win 3-0 Over Peachtree City MOBA

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves won their second game of a weekend home stretch on Sunday beating Peachtree City MOBA 3-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. The win gives the Lady Red Wolves a first place standing tied with South Carolina United with 17 points. The Lady Red Wolves are 5-1-2 in USL W League play. In Sunday's game, Jada Cooper had two goals and MacKenzie ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors