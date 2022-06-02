 Thursday, June 2, 2022 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Oscar Brock And Nashville National Committeewoman Urged Rejection Of Smedley Challenge

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Oscar Brock, longtime Republican stalwart and national committeeman, joined with a Nashville committeewoman to urge the party's State Executive Committee (SEC) to reject a recent election challenge from Sabrena Smedley.

He sent an email along with Beth Campbell asking the SEC to turn down the request to throw out the GOP primary election results in which Weston Wamp narrowly finished with more county mayor votes than Ms. Smedley.

Mr. Brock, son of the late U.S. Senator Bill Brock, is now a member of the Kelly administration at Chattanooga City Hall.

Ms. Campbell and Mr. Brock wrote, "Dear fellow Republicans, we have received a request to challenge the outcome of the Hamilton County mayor's race. It is our understanding that this is one of several primary challenges that will come before the SEC in the next week or so.

Over the last couple of decades, several challenges have come before the SEC, but the committee has turned down all of them.

"The challenger has alleged that a large number of Democrats 'crossed over' to vote in the Republican primary.

"As is always the case, it's impossible to know who the crossover Democrats voted far. Moreover, the challenger's assertion that 100 percent of the crossover votes supported the winner is absurd.

"None of us agree on all issues all of the time. However it is our belief that the party should avoid overturning elections based on suppositions and accusations. We hope that you will consider opposing this request to overturn the election."

The vote by the SEC was 34 to uphold the Wamp election, 10 opposed and one abstention. 

Ms. Smedley said earlier she was not asserting that all the Democratic crossover votes went to Mr. Wamp, but she said there appeared to be a concerted attempt by some Democratic groups, including the Concerned Clergy, to help the Wamp campaign.


Blackburn, Daines, 46 Senators Will Vote To Block Taxpayer Funding For Abortion

Funeral Will Be Saturday For 19-Year-Old Maddie Taylor Of Spring City Who Drowned At Watts Bar Lake

Blackburn, Daines, 46 Senators Will Vote To Block Taxpayer Funding For Abortion

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) led a letter signed by 46 other pro-life senators to send a unified message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledging that they will vote to block any bill that would undermine the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion, or any other pro-life protections. “We write to express our unwavering ... (click for more)

Funeral Will Be Saturday For 19-Year-Old Maddie Taylor Of Spring City Who Drowned At Watts Bar Lake

Funeral services will be Saturday for Madison “Maddie” Taylor, 19, of Spring City, who died in a drowning incident at Watts Bar Lake on Tuesday. Her siblings include 2021 “American Idol” contestant Drake McCain Taylor. Born in Chattanooga on June 22, 2002, Maddie was a lifetime resident of Spring City. She was a graduate of Rhea County High School where she played volleyball, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Am Leaving Teaching - And Response

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Malachi Smith Chooses Gonzaga

Former UTC Moc guard Malachi Smith has chosen Gonzaga as his next basketball stop. He announced on social media on Thursday that the Zags were his choice. Smith had been the top guard available in the transfer portal after deciding to move on from Chattanooga. He said, "I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps. I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. ... (click for more)

Blaine Woodruff Tabbed As New UTC Men's Golf Coach

For Blaine Woodruff, few places could draw the nationally-recognized golf coach away from sunny Malibu. But for the Acworth native, Chattanooga was one of those few destinations. The 2020 national champion was dubbed the UTC men’s golf coach on Thursday morning. “Chattanooga has been a job I’ve had my eyes on ever since I got into coaching,” Woodruff said. “I grew up down ... (click for more)


