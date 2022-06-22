The City Industrial Development Board is set to act next Monday on the state's $50 million grant to Volkswagen for its new electric vehicle plant at Enterprise South Industrial Park. The grant is covered by 2020 state general obligation bonds. It covers expenditures over five years through the end of July in 2024. Permitted expenses can go back to Feb. 1, 2019. The grant ... (click for more)

The Rhea County School Board is currently holding up the budget process of the county. At Tuesday night’s budget meeting before the regular monthly meeting, commissioners were informed by Kelley Morgan, finance director, that the school board has not finished its budget. “They can’t agree on some of the details,” said Ms. Morgan, but she said she did not know what they were ... (click for more)