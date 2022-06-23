 Thursday, June 23, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Distinguished Newspaper Editor Lapsley Green Walker Had Home On Cameron Hill's Cedar Street

Thursday, June 23, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • 311 Cedar is the house in the center facing toward downtown Chattanooga

  • Dr. Lapsley Yancey Green


Distinguished newspaper editor Lapsley Green Walker lived for several years in the two-story frame house at 311 Cedar St. 

Walker was a son of Francis Marion Walker, the former district attorney who was killed while fighting for the South during the Civil War. He was named for the beloved Chattanooga physician, Dr. Lapsley Green, who married into the Walker family.

Lapsley Walker was born at Rogersville in 1854. He completed Princeton University in 1876, then he set up a law practice at Rogersville. Walker gave up the law for journalism, becoming the editor of the Rogersville Spectator before coming to Chattanooga in 1882 as the editor of the Chattanooga Democrat.

He joined the Times the following year, but he had to work his way up - starting as a proofreader. Walker advanced to city editor, then to editor in chief of the Times. He married Adele Branham of Macon, Ga.

The Walkers gravitated to Cameron Hill. They first lived at 501 W. 7th St. They were in the Cedar Street home that faced downtown by 1886.

At the time, Lapsley Walker was chairman of the city's Board of Public Works.

His career at the Chattanooga Times spanned half a century. At his death at the age of 84, he was hailed as "one of the most distinguished and influential editors in the South."

The house had been transferred to the druggist Harry Wise by 1891. Wise was the sole manufacturer of Iron Ale. 

Michael Zippler, who was with Lucey Manufacturing, lived at 311 Cedar for many years. 

Mrs. G.Z. Murton was one of the final residents to enjoy 311 Cedar.

 


