 Thursday, June 23, 2022 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Attorney General Slatery Praises U.S. Supreme Court Gun Carry Ruling

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III praised the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in a gun carry case.

 

He said, “I commend the U.S. Supreme Court for recognizing the Constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a ‘second-class’ right.

 

“Law-abiding Tennesseans can be assured they have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes.”

 

The United States Supreme Court earlier Thursday issued its ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v.

Bruen. In a 6-3 decision, the Court said New York’s requirement to obtain a concealed-carry license violates the Constitution “by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public." 

 

Tennessee joined 25 States in an amicus brief supporting the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association.

 

The brief discussed "recent evidence showing that States with objective, shall-carry permits do not have higher crime rates than States with special-need requirements."

 

In the decision, the Court said, “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. …And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

The amicus brief was co-led by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. They were joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.


June 23, 2022

Dalton Business Owner Pleads Guilty To Dumping Hazardous Waste; Dangerous Substance Put In Drums In Rock Spring Chicken House

June 23, 2022

Tennessee Attorney General Slatery Praises U.S. Supreme Court Gun Carry Ruling

June 23, 2022

Traffic Camera On Hixson Pike Damaged By Arson


A Dalton, Ga., businessman, who directed the dumping of over 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste, has pleaded guilty to a charge of disposal of hazardous waste ... (click for more)

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III praised the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in a gun carry case. He said, “I commend the U.S. Supreme Court for recognizing the Constitutional ... (click for more)

A camera on Hixson Pike that monitored drivers’ speed was destroyed by a fire that was intentionally set, according to CFD’s investigators. On Thursday, at 2:35 a.m., Quint 16 responded to ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Business Owner Pleads Guilty To Dumping Hazardous Waste; Dangerous Substance Put In Drums In Rock Spring Chicken House

A Dalton, Ga., businessman, who directed the dumping of over 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste, has pleaded guilty to a charge of disposal of hazardous waste without a permit. Amin Ali appeared in Federal Court at Rome, Ga. “Ali disregarded the health and safety of citizens by trying to conceal his illegal dumping,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan ... (click for more)

Tennessee Attorney General Slatery Praises U.S. Supreme Court Gun Carry Ruling

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III praised the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in a gun carry case. He said, “I commend the U.S. Supreme Court for recognizing the Constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a ‘second-class’ right. “Law-abiding Tennesseans can be assured they have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Father’s Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and “the age of anger,” a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper’s “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Extends Unbeaten Streak To 6 Games To Remain In 1st Place

The Chattanooga Football Club has outscored opponents 17-4 since May. CFC Men remain in first place and extended their unbeaten streak to six games after a week on the West Coast in which they secured a win and a draw against two clubs in much larger markets: a 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC from San Francisco and 1-1 draw on Wednesday night against Los Angeles Force. Finley Stadium ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors