Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #3)c. 2022-0111 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1040 Givens Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Planning Version #2)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Sections 2-549, 2-551, and 2-552, regarding Council approval not required for expenditures not exceeding $50,000.00; approval of expenditures exceeding $50,000.00; and when bids are required.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2022-0064 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Brown Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended approval by Public Works with an additional condition of providing a permanent turnaround at the end of Watauga Avenue)c. MR-2022-0065 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and partially abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of E. 28th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)d. MR-2022-0066 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and partially abandoning the right-of-way located in the 2800 and 2900 blocks of S. Hickory Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Denied at Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Public Works)e. MR-2022-0075 Benton Crisler Torrence (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Randall Addison to the Board of Sign Appeals for District 1, with a term beginning July 3, 2022, and expiring July 3, 2025. (District 1)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Office Lease with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for the use of an additional 236 square feet of office space, for a total of 344 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for the amended rent of $1.00 annually, for the term through June 30, 2023. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Helen Ross McNabb Center, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 120 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of two (2) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of 454 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of two (2) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Nurture the Next, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 311 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of six (6) months, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of three (3) months each, at the rent of $285.08 per month. (District 6)f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Partnership for Families, Children and Adults, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of 107 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, for the term of two (2) years with the option to renew for one additional term of two (2) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)g. A resolution to approve the execution by the Mayor of a Three-Party Mutual Quitclaim Deed between the City of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, and The RiverCity Company, for the purpose of resolving and conveying such real property interests as may be required to confirm the ownership status and boundary lines as were established under the plats recorded at Plat Book 76, Page 186, and Plat Book 99, Page 26, in the Register’s Office of Hamilton County, following the termination of all restrictive covenants by the Tennessee Department of Transportation in the deed recorded at Book 7176, Page 110, on June 23, 2004.FINANCEh. A resolution authorizing the Chief Finance Officer to pay the sum of $385,080.00 to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for termination of all restrictions contained in the deed for property owned by the City of Chattanooga and identified as the former Riverfront Parkway on a portion of Tax Map No. 135N-A-006.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-21-008-101 with CTI Engineers, Inc. for Landfill Groundwater Sampling, Monitoring, and Reporting at the City Landfill and Summit Landfill, for a four (4) year term, in the amount of $216,500.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Sections 2-549, 2-551, and 2-552, regarding Council approval not required for expenditures not exceeding $50,000.00; approval of expenditures exceeding $50,000.00; and when bids are required.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2022-0064 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Brown Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended approval by Public Works with an additional condition of providing a permanent turnaround at the end of Watauga Avenue)c. MR-2022-0065 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and partially abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of E. 28th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)d. MR-2022-0066 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and partially abandoning the right-of-way located in the 2800 and 2900 blocks of S. Hickory Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Denied at Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Public Works)e. MR-2022-0075 Benton Crisler Torrence (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)6. Ordinances - First Reading:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 9, Division 1, Sections 9-2, 9-4, 9-5, and 9-6, relative to the Public Art Commission.FINANCEb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains, and Drainage, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, by deleting Section 31-358, relating to Elderly Low-Income or Disabled Homeowner Exemption from fees which is not currently authorized under Tennessee law.PLANNINGc. 2022-0138 Andrew Stone (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 from Ordinance No. 13475 of previous Case No. 2019-0045, on part of an unplatted and unaddressed property on Fringe Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) 2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)m. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)n. 2022-0130 Edward Thrasher (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties in the 300 block of North Highland Park Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)o. 2022-0139 Sarah Crocker (U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1126 East 8th Street, from U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)p. 2022-0142 Len’Torry Coleman (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 2 from Ordinance No. 13744 of previous Case No. 2021-0162 for 2101 South Watkins Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)7. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Michael Martin to the Police Advisory and Review Committee for an unexpired District 4 term through August 1, 2023. (District 4)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. 2022-04 John Alexander (Short Term Vacation Rental). A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-123 for property located at 705 N. Holly Street. (District 8)HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Trevor Moorer, Animal Protection Officer, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.d. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jason Rains, Code Enforcement Inspector, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PLANNINGe. 2022-0141 WH Holdings (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0147 EAH Acquisitions (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for parts of two properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksg. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31112 to reflect the contract term, authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute Contract No. S-21-009-101 with CTI Engineers, Inc. for landfill deficiency recommendations and repairs to the liner, leachate, and gas collection systems at the City and Summit Landfills for year one (1) of four (4), in the amount of $420,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.