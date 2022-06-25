 Saturday, June 25, 2022 Weather

EPB Able To Hold Off Rate Increase, Though Transformer Costs Are Soaring

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The new EPB budget that was approved at the Friday morning board meeting includes no rate increase.

David Wade, president and CEO, said, "We have worked hard to manage costs." Good weather also contributed to the ability to hold the rate.

There also will be no rate increase in Internet service, but because the cost of video continues to go up for EPB it will require an increase is passed on to customers. The trend is also that operational expenses are going up.

A significant budget item is that the price of transformers has about doubled, said Mr. Wade. In a typical year, the cost would be about $9 million but the cost is now $12 million. Because of the increase in need and the difficulty of getting transformers this year, inventory has been used with the growth of businesses and new subdivisions, and the stock now needs to be replenished. 

A new substation is also planned for a high growth area in the city.

New computers and automation to replace old systems is important now to protect from cyber risks, he said. 
     


Police Blotter: Homeless Man Finds It Was His Pal Who Stole His Bike; Police Skeptical Of Threats By Neighbor

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Grace Baptist Academy Thriving Despite Tornado Disaster, Slow Rebuild


Police Blotter: Homeless Man Finds It Was His Pal Who Stole His Bike; Police Skeptical Of Threats By Neighbor

A man told police he was on Broad Street when he observed another man riding on one of his bikes that had been stolen. According to the man, the bikes were taken some time last week, but he wasn't sure the date or who the officer was that he had reported it. The man said that when he saw the other man on his bike, he told him that was his bicycle and the man did not hesitate to ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, LARRY DAVID 6302 PYTHIAN RD. HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH 530 INMAN ST. RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 32 years ... (click for more)

All Is Not Right In Mayberry

Drive by 912 Glamis Circle on Signal Mountain and see the house that looks like a bomb went off. Note the fire hydrant in the front yard, and know that the fire department was there almost immediately. How safe is your house from a fire? What can be done about the water pressure situation and other pressing matters? Running a town in the 21 st century is more complicated than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

GETTING OLDER FASTER AAADD - Age Activated Attention Deficit Disorder I decide to wash the car. I start toward the garage and notice the mail on the table. OK, I'm going to wash the car...but first, I'm going to go through the mail. I lay the car keys down on the desk, discard the junk mail...and notice the trash can is full. OK, I'll just put the bills on the desk and ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)

Stanford Steps Down As Covenant Track And Field Coach

After 11 successful seasons leading Covenant cross country and six seasons at the helm of the track and field programs, Katie Stanford announced her decision to step down from her position as head coach. Stanford leaves Covenant to take on the role of Head Girls Cross Country Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at Chattanooga Christian School. "I have loved my 11 years ... (click for more)


