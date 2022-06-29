Chattanooga Man Arrested For Sexual Battery, Assault In Case Involving 2 Women

Dontavious Smiley was arrested Tuesday for sexual battery along with other charges for an incident between him and two women on May 13.

Police records say one victim invited Smiley to her residence to have sexual relations. She said she and Smiley discussed before their arrival that there would be no sexual activities with her roommate - listed as the other victim.

After relations, all three were lying in bed. The woman who invited Smiley over said she woke up to Smiley groping her roommate and both women became “distraught.” The woman who invited him said she then told Smiley that he had to leave.

She said he responded, “I don’t have to go nowhere,” and then went back to sleep.

Police said a few hours later, the woman who invited him went to the bathroom. She said while she was gone, Smiley tried to get the roommate to perform a sexual act on him. She refused.

The report says the woman who invited him told him to leave and then began recording him on Facebook Live. Smiley got angry, took her phone and threw it, breaking the back of the phone. He began to punch her as she crouched down to protect herself, it was stated. She said she was screaming as he continued to punch her in the head until her head went through the drywall. She suffered head and hand injuries.

The roommate told Smiley to leave once again and that she was calling the police.

Both women told police they wanted to press charges because they were in fear for their lives. Police searched the area for Smiley but were unable to locate him. Police got Smiley’s phone number from one of the women and made contact with him.

Smiley is due in court on Aug. 31.



