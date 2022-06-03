Youth, 15, Charged In Mass Shooting On Cherry Street; 2nd Juvenile Suspect Identified And Being Sought
 Friday, June 3, 2022 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


TDOT Contractor To Continue Concrete Rehabilitation Along I-75 In Chattanooga

Friday, June 3, 2022

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, TDOT contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 12.6. This work will occur nightly and over the next several weekends.

Friday, at 9 p.m. – Monday, at 6 a.m.:


The three outside lanes on I-75 South between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 will be closed.



Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits.


The three right lanes will be closed during this work.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes through the work zone: the far-left lane and the inside shoulder.

The open lanes will be striped accordingly.

Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure.

Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.

During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

 

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.


June 3, 2022

Car Burglars Apprehended In Cleveland And Stolen Property Is Recovered

June 3, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

June 3, 2022

TDOT Contractor To Continue Concrete Rehabilitation Along I-75 In Chattanooga


On Thursday, at 3:40 a.m., a call was received into the 911 Communications Center regarding several men breaking into vehicles parked at Brookes Edge Apartments, 3925 Adkisson Drive NW in Cleveland. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, TDOT contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Car Burglars Apprehended In Cleveland And Stolen Property Is Recovered

On Thursday, at 3:40 a.m., a call was received into the 911 Communications Center regarding several men breaking into vehicles parked at Brookes Edge Apartments, 3925 Adkisson Drive NW in Cleveland. A vehicle, matching the description by witnesses, fled the complex. However, witnesses reported to police that two men were still walking around the apartment complex. Cleveland ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Am Leaving Teaching - And Response

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Sports

Campbell Tops Georgia Tech, 15-8, In Knoxville Regional Opener

Campbell scored five runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Georgia Tech, 15-8, in the Knoxville Regional baseball opener. The top-seeded Tennessee Vols were playing Alabama State in the second game. Campbell had 18 hits to 13 for Georgia Tech. Campbell improves to 41-17 on the season. The Yellow Jackets drop to 34-23. (click for more)

Local Talent Part Of CFC Women's Return

For the first time since 2018, Chattanooga Football Club’s Women’s team will return to Finley Stadium for the home opener against North Alabama SC from Huntsville on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. “This is what you’ve been waiting. Women’s soccer back in Chattanooga with Chattanooga FC,” Head Coach Randy Douglas said. This is the first of four home matches ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors