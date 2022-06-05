Funeral Is Friday For Jamal Allen, One Of Those Killed In Wreck On South Pittsburg Mountain

Funeral services will be Friday for Jamal Allen, one of the four young people killed in a wreck on South Pittsburg Mountain early Friday morning. A fifth person in the car is in critical condition.

The Highway Patrol said the driver lost control around 2 a.m. and the vehicle went across the roadway and struck a tree.

The 20-year-old was from South Pittsburg, and, like the others, played on the South Pittsburg High football team.

He was a 2021 graduate of South Pittsburg High, and he was certified in welding.

He was employed with Retail Direct.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Scottie Hale.

Survivors include his mother, Tonya Mayfield McKissick; father, Stacey Leon Allen; sisters, Kilea Allen, Passion McKissick; half-brother, Jeremy Allison; grandparents, Deborah Stone Mayfield and Roger Dale Mayfield; grandmother, Velma Hale and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. (CST) at the South Pittsburg Church of God, 921 South Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, with Rev. Darrell Nunley officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (CST) at the South Pittsburg Church of God prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Rogers Funeral Home of South Pittsburg, 400 Laurel Ave., South Pittsburg.

