14 People Shot Near Bar Close To Parkridge Hospital On McCallie Avenue; Several Hit By Cars; 3 Killed; Several In Critical Condition
 Sunday, June 5, 2022 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Funeral Is Friday For Jamal Allen, One Of Those Killed In Wreck On South Pittsburg Mountain

Sunday, June 5, 2022
Jamal Allen
Jamal Allen

Funeral services will be Friday for Jamal Allen, one of the four young people killed in a wreck on South Pittsburg Mountain early Friday morning. A fifth person in the car is in critical condition.

 

The Highway Patrol said the driver lost control around 2 a.m. and the vehicle went across the roadway and struck a tree.

 

The 20-year-old was from South Pittsburg, and, like the others, played on the South Pittsburg High football team.

 

He was a 2021 graduate of South Pittsburg High, and he was certified in welding.

He was employed with Retail Direct.

 

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Scottie Hale.

 

Survivors include his mother, Tonya Mayfield McKissick; father, Stacey Leon Allen; sisters, Kilea Allen, Passion McKissick; half-brother, Jeremy Allison; grandparents, Deborah Stone Mayfield and Roger Dale Mayfield; grandmother, Velma Hale and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

 

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. (CST) at the South Pittsburg Church of God, 921 South Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, with Rev. Darrell Nunley officiating.

 

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (CST) at the South Pittsburg Church of God prior to the service at the church.

 

Arrangements are by Rogers Funeral Home of South Pittsburg, 400 Laurel Ave., South Pittsburg.


June 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Attempts To Steal Cart Of Items From Walmart By Posing As Employee; Man Feels Threatened By Girlfriend Who Has Keys To His House And Says "Don't Stay Here Tonight"

June 5, 2022

Funeral Is Friday For Jamal Allen, One Of Those Killed In Wreck On South Pittsburg Mountain

June 5, 2022

PHOTOS: Saturday At Riverbend Festival


A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart ... (click for more)

Funeral services will be Friday for Jamal Allen, one of the four young people killed in a wreck on South Pittsburg Mountain early Friday morning. A fifth person in the car is in critical condition. ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Attempts To Steal Cart Of Items From Walmart By Posing As Employee; Man Feels Threatened By Girlfriend Who Has Keys To His House And Says "Don't Stay Here Tonight"

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart employee vest. Loss prevention grabbed the buggy before he could get any items out of it and he threw the vest down and ran away. Police attempted to locate the man, but never did. * * * ... (click for more)

Funeral Is Friday For Jamal Allen, One Of Those Killed In Wreck On South Pittsburg Mountain

Funeral services will be Friday for Jamal Allen, one of the four young people killed in a wreck on South Pittsburg Mountain early Friday morning. A fifth person in the car is in critical condition. The Highway Patrol said the driver lost control around 2 a.m. and the vehicle went across the roadway and struck a tree. The 20-year-old was from South Pittsburg, and, like ... (click for more)

Opinion

TV Does More To Destroy The Fabric Of Our Nation

People blame deadbeat parents for their children's crimes. How can you pass along something that you never had? We are into three and four generations of deadbeat, thug parents with each generation presenting a new level of thuggery. No, these so called parents don’t know where their 14-year-old kid is at midnight because, honestly, most don’t care. Kids know this so they invent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Declines To Punish Texas Police Chief

On Saturday the Uvalde (Texas) School Board declined to punish school police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo for failing to confront a shooter who – during an uninterrupted 80-minute spree – killed 19 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for his faltering reactions following the May 24 debacle. Investigations by the Texas Department ... (click for more)

Sports

McLain's Game-Winner Lifts Lookouts To 3-2 Win

The Rocket City Trash Pandas came from behind late in both games of Saturday night’s doubleheader to beat the Chattanooga Lookouts, but what’s good for the goose must always be good for the gander. The shoe was on the other foot Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field for the final game of this six-game series with the division-leading team from Huntsville. We’ve all heard about ... (click for more)

"That's How It Works" - CFC Women Get First Win Of The Season

It was blue bedlam. After a 19 th minute set piece shot was deflected back into the field of play, Isabel Aguilar ripped into the fray. She didn’t need a dribble or setup touch to get power on the rebound shot, and it accelerated past the keeper for a Chattanooga FC 1-0 lead. The team carried that momentum through the rest of the match, and CFC's revived women’s team came ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors