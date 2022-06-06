DA Pinkston Seeks To Have 15-Year-Old Charged In Downtown Shooting Charged As An Adult

District Attorney Neal Pinkston is seeking to have a 15-year-old who is charged in a downtown shooting charged as an adult.

He filed paperwork seeking to have the youth's charges in the shooting on Cherry Street transferred to Criminal Court.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw will be holding a transfer hearing in the case to determine if he should be tried as an adult. He would face much more serious punishment in adult court.

Six youth were injured in the shooting last Saturday night, including two who are in critical conditon.

The 15-year-old is charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A second youth is also being sought in the case.