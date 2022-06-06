 Monday, June 6, 2022 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


DA Pinkston Seeks To Have 15-Year-Old Charged In Downtown Shooting Charged As An Adult

Monday, June 6, 2022

District Attorney Neal Pinkston is seeking to have a 15-year-old who is charged in a downtown shooting charged as an adult.

He filed paperwork seeking to have the youth's charges in the shooting on Cherry Street transferred to Criminal Court.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw will be holding a transfer hearing in the case to determine if he should be tried as an adult. He would face much more serious punishment in adult court.

Six youth were injured in the shooting last Saturday night, including two who are in critical conditon. 

The 15-year-old is charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A second youth is also being sought in the case.


June 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 6, 2022

927 East Terrace Was Home To The Arnolds For 7 Decades

June 6, 2022

Brooks Says Coty Wamp Should Not Blame Gangs For Recent Shootings


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA 1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT ... (click for more)

The Arnold family lived for seven decades in a two-story brick house on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill, and it was still in excellent condition when Urban Renewal knocked it down. James ... (click for more)

Democratic District Attorney candidate John Allen Brooks said it is "not professional or acceptable to use terms like 'gang' or 'gang activities' when referencing a specific crime unless you’re ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA 1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT UNDER 1,000 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT BALDWIN, TOMMY LEE 8417 IRIS DR ... (click for more)

927 East Terrace Was Home To The Arnolds For 7 Decades

The Arnold family lived for seven decades in a two-story brick house on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill, and it was still in excellent condition when Urban Renewal knocked it down. James Townsend Arnold, a native of Ohio, had come to Chattanooga in 1885 to make a new start. He found a position with the lumber business of another Cameron Hill resident, J.F. Loomis. J.T. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Gun Violence Has To Stop - And Response (3)

Another weekend, more shootings and death. Last weekend on Cherry Street, six shot with two in critical condition. This weekend three shot on Carter Street; 14 shot and three killed on McCallie Avenue. How do we get control of this ongoing situation? Chattanooga has long had a gang problem, and the gangs continue to grow. I am a responsible gun owner, but the guns being used ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Curfews Need Teeth

As knowledgeable people scramble for solutions after two mass shootings in Chattanooga in an eight-day period, a curfew for unaccompanied minors is a must. Right now, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those 16 and younger, and an 11 p.m. for those 18 and under, but the curfews are worthless unless they are enforced. By “enforced,” I mean a parent or guardian has to come pick up a child ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Gets Notre Dame Next In Super Regional In Knoxville

#1 Tennessee baseball next hosts Notre Dame in a Super Regional beginning on Friday. The second game will be Saturday, and if a third is necessary it will be Sunday. Notre Dame is 38-14 after beating Texas Tech twice and Georgia Southern over the weekend. . (click for more)

Lookouts Vs. Biscuits Preview

Who are the Chattanooga Lookouts? One night, they are an unstoppable machine in the batter's box and an unhittable entity on the mound. The next night, Chattanooga looks lethargic and inept. While this is the nature of baseball and its triple-digit games, such inconsistency is not ideal for a team with plenty of future MLB'ers. The Lookouts are 27-24 following a split six-game ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors