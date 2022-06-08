Rep. Fleischmann Responds To House Passage Of Gun Control Legislation

 Thursday, June 9, 2022 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Representative Chuck Fleischmann responded on Wednesday to the passage of gun control legislation in the House of Representatives.

 

He said, “Gun control always restricts the rights of law-abiding, responsible Americans to practice their Second Amendment rights and never stops criminals from breaking the law.

The legislation passed in the House contains unconstitutional restrictions on Americans’ rights, such as prohibiting 18 to 20 year-olds from buying nearly all semiautomatic rifles and shotguns and establishes federal red flag laws that take away responsible gun owners’ right to due process.

 

“Instead of restricting Americans’ rights, we must focus on hardening schools, funding mental health services, expanding drug treatment and interdiction, information sharing between law enforcement, and giving our police resources to go after criminals and flood high crime areas with officers."


Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, and a window in the kitchen ($100) was broken. The house was cleared and no one was located in or around the house. The man said he didn’t know if anything was taken or not because he was ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-REYNOSO, PASCUAL 3607 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN 2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Making The Loss Of Lives Matter

When Matthew McConaughey thrust himself into the role of a spokesperson for the Uvalde Massacre, the cynics among us scoffed “another publicity opp.” But, no, the brilliant actor is indeed a native son of Uvalde, Texas, where on May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman, and 18 others were injured in what is now known as the Robb Elementary School shooting. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: You Either Love Or Hate The Vols

They are filed away under the general all-purpose heading of “blackout” moments. Whenever a bat is flipped into the air, an opposing dugout gets an earful or, in the case of Sunday, a middle finger gets flipped, a Tennessee baseball Vol professes to have gone down a memory hole. These moments also get funneled into the dual perception of UT’s team, which was aptly described ... (click for more)

"All the Tricks And Flicks" - A Resurgent Luke Ferreira Brings Flair To CFC's Attack

Flair isn’t something common in the various tiers of the American game. Or perhaps, more accurately, I should say effectively-used flair is something of a unicorn. Stepovers turn into lost dribbles, and feints or hesitations fizzle out when the dribbler loses the ball. And so among many of his NISA brethren, Luke Ferreira’s skillset is a rarity. The 27 year-old has every move ... (click for more)


