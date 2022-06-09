Ribbon-Cutting Planned For South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Opening At Serchi Farms Trailhead On June 26

After nearly three decades and almost $16 million, Chattanooga’s South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is finally and fully open.The winding, multi-modal path loosely follows the South Chickamauga Creek from Riverpoint Park, just southwest of the campus of Chattanooga State Community College along the Tennessee Riverpark, to East Ridge’s Camp Jordan Park - 12 miles in total.“The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is a living testament to so many of the things that make this region so special,” said Noel Durant, Tennessee state director at The Trust for Public Land (TPL).“It represents decades of steadfast commitment from numerous city and county administrations, close collaboration between local governments, foundations, businesses, and neighborhoods, and an abiding belief that nature’s remarkable gifts belong to everyone, in every neighborhood, all the time.”TPL led the planning, design, fundraising, and construction of the Greenway on behalf of the City of Chattanooga. Work on the project began in 1994.“So many partners came together to bring our vision for the trail to life, and on behalf of all of them, we’re thrilled to open the Greenway to the public just as summer arrives,” said Mr. Durant.TPL has partnered with local nonprofit learning collaborative The Chattery for a month of events, classes, workshops, and other experiences to bring members of the public to and onto the Greenway.Mr. Durant will be joined by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Chattanooga City Councilman Isiah Hester, Chris McKee, executive vice president of McKee Foods, and others for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at the Sterchi Farms Trailhead, 3000 Harrison Pike. The event is free and open to the public including a children’s scavenger hunt. Walking, bicycling, or kayaking to the event is strongly encouraged.