Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, July 1, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ASHLEY MONET 
4904 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL 
200 W MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000

BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO 
2907 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON 
5605 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROOKS, DEION TERRELL 
2120 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO 
3327 PINEWOOD AVE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROW, JESSICA AMBER 
3704 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072230 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER 
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN 
7400 HAMILTON RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN 
326 TANAGER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ELDER, JUSTIN LEBRON 
2407 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR 
8127 KARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE 
324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERKLEY, SAMARA DESHAY 
109 SIGNAL VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM
FALSE REPORTS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE 
3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

HINDON, JULIA MARIA 
305 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOWZE, JEREMY LEE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACOWAY, RONALD LEE 
2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KISER, KIMBERLY ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MCCABE, GERALD ANTHONY 
288 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

MEYERS, BRADLEY KEN 
8657 CITRINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MILLER, AALIYAH A 
3841 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOTON, JAQUISHA D 
4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE 
6517 LAKESHORE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ODANAHUE, ANDREA G 
1011 GADD RD APT 713 HIXSON, 373435134 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE 
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE)

ROBINSON, WILLIAM CEDRIC 
4617 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RUMPH, LADARIUS JAI 
3905 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112108 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING

SANCHEZ, ERICO LEONEL 
600 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCHANLEY, JOHN M 
2101 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMS, DREW HARRISON 
7617 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN 
4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON 
9404 OAK STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART, LAVON CURTIS 
33 HUNTER CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD 
2101 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, KIERA DESHAE 
1005 PARK PLACE LN JONESBORO, 30236 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WAGGONER, RICKIE W 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHETSTONE, LATRAVIOUS 
5324 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILLIAMS, KAMERON TYREK 
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

WINTERS, JIMMY EDWARD 
106 ED WINTERS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE 
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, CODY DEAN 
26 ELLIS RD LOT 29 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

