Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, ASHLEY MONET
4904 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL
200 W MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO
3327 PINEWOOD AVE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CROW, JESSICA AMBER
3704 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072230
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN
7400 HAMILTON RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE
324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWZE, JEREMY LEE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACOWAY, RONALD LEE
2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KISER, KIMBERLY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MCCABE, GERALD ANTHONY
288 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ODANAHUE, ANDREA G
1011 GADD RD APT 713 HIXSON, 373435134
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE)
ROBINSON, WILLIAM CEDRIC
4617 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SIMS, DREW HARRISON
7617 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN
4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
9404 OAK STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, LAVON CURTIS
33 HUNTER CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
WAGGONER, RICKIE W
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WINTERS, JIMMY EDWARD
106 ED WINTERS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
WRIGHT, CODY DEAN
26 ELLIS RD LOT 29 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, DEION TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/31/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|ELDER, JUSTIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HERKLEY, SAMARA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM
- FALSE REPORTS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HINDON, JULIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MEYERS, BRADLEY KEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/26/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|MILLER, AALIYAH A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MOTON, JAQUISHA D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUMPH, LADARIUS JAI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ, ERICO LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SCHANLEY, JOHN M
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, KIERA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WESTON, ANGEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WHETSTONE, LATRAVIOUS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/01/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILLIAMS, KAMERON TYREK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|