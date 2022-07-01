Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ASHLEY MONET

4904 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL

200 W MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER $1000



BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO

2907 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON

5605 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROOKS, DEION TERRELL

2120 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO

3327 PINEWOOD AVE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CROW, JESSICA AMBER

3704 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072230

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER

910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN

7400 HAMILTON RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN

326 TANAGER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



ELDER, JUSTIN LEBRON

2407 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR

8127 KARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE

324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERKLEY, SAMARA DESHAY

109 SIGNAL VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM

FALSE REPORTS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE

3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



HINDON, JULIA MARIA

305 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOWZE, JEREMY LEE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACOWAY, RONALD LEE

2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KISER, KIMBERLY ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FALSE REPORTS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MCCABE, GERALD ANTHONY

288 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED)



MEYERS, BRADLEY KEN

8657 CITRINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



MILLER, AALIYAH A

3841 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MOTON, JAQUISHA D

4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE

6517 LAKESHORE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ODANAHUE, ANDREA G

1011 GADD RD APT 713 HIXSON, 373435134

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE

3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE)



ROBINSON, WILLIAM CEDRIC

4617 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RUMPH, LADARIUS JAI

3905 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112108

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING



SANCHEZ, ERICO LEONEL

600 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SCHANLEY, JOHN M

2101 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SIMS, DREW HARRISON

7617 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN

4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON

9404 OAK STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



STEWART, LAVON CURTIS

33 HUNTER CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD

2101 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMPSON, KIERA DESHAE

1005 PARK PLACE LN JONESBORO, 30236

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WAGGONER, RICKIE W

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WHETSTONE, LATRAVIOUS

5324 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



WILLIAMS, KAMERON TYREK

2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



WINTERS, JIMMY EDWARD

106 ED WINTERS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE

2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WRIGHT, CODY DEAN

26 ELLIS RD LOT 29 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAUTISTA-VARGAS, DAVID ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/16/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROOKS, DEION TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/31/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) ELDER, JUSTIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERKLEY, SAMARA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM

FALSE REPORTS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HINDON, JULIA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MEYERS, BRADLEY KEN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/26/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MILLER, AALIYAH A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOTON, JAQUISHA D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUMPH, LADARIUS JAI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

SPEEDING SANCHEZ, ERICO LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SCHANLEY, JOHN M

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SUGGS, GAVIN JARRAUD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMPSON, KIERA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WESTON, ANGEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHETSTONE, LATRAVIOUS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/01/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS