Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KIMBERLY KAY

837 RUNYAN DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FALSE REPORTS

LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE



AGNER, BRANDON LOYD

3939 RADFORD GAY ROAD HARLEM, 30814

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA

7024 SPORTSMAN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE



BROWN, SHARRI LATAY

616 W 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



BURNETTE, REBEKAH DAWN

9331 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BURNHAM, GAYLA MARIE6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF (ECSTACY) FOR RESALECOLE, MARIAH NICOLE4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONCONNER, JUSTIN LYNN3905 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153956Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)USE OF STOLEN PLATESTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDAVIS, MARVELLA ANDREA2102 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDRAPER, CYDNEY L7710 LEEHWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER1,000GROSS, FREDERICK DEWAYNE33 EVERGLADE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 372081437Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIHOLLAND, WARREN CASSIDY1104 MORRIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214357Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJARNIGAN, JAZMYN15 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOMINICK, CHYNA5700 ROPER APT C 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCREYNOLDS, BILLY CAROLLI765 CEDAR LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA)MCREYNOLDS, CARMEN LENAE71 WINDISH CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 32741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING STOP, FRIST HALT ARREST OR SEARCHMOON, BRANDON LEBRON4813 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGNELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE3465 EMERSON DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPATTON, MARTIN LEE7011 ANNAVIEW LN HARRISON, 373413986Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPITMON, WALTER2512 RIDGECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPITTS, RASEAN ALEXANDER4511 HAYES LANE CHATTANOOGQ, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHAW, ZACHORY GARRETT2714 BRYANT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDSMITH, KRAIG ALLEN3962 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 373637073Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT511 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARTERPENING, CASSANDRA JOY578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUNER, STEPHEN DRED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTYWATTS, KAITLIN DEANGELA1209 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARWIMBERLY, HALLIE1538 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISEYOUNG, MALIK TRAYVON3208 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)