 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Supreme Court Seeking Applicants

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The Tennessee Supreme Court will begin accepting applications for the position of State Attorney General and Reporter on Friday. Under the state constitution, the Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter is appointed by the state Supreme Court and serves an eight-year term. The term for the new Attorney General will begin Sept. 1. 

As the chief legal officer of the state, the Attorney General and Reporter represents state officers and agencies and manages a staff of approximately 340 employees working in five offices across Tennessee.

The Office of the Attorney General represents the State in criminal appeals and defends the State in civil actions in state and federal court. The office also has the authority to investigate and prosecute civil actions for environmental enforcement, antitrust violations, Medicaid fraud, and consumer fraud.

“The Attorney General and Reporter works extensively with all three branches of Tennessee government and provides executive leadership and legal strategy and counsel to policymakers throughout the state as well as serving as chief legal officer,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The Court looks forward to an open and robust process in the selection of the next Attorney General.”

Interested candidates must submit an application by 12 p.m. CDT on Friday, July 29. The Supreme Court will hold a public hearing to interview candidates on Aug. 8 and 9, at the Nashville Supreme Court Building.

The application and additional information are available at:  www.tncourts.gov/attorneygeneral2022. The hearings will be livestreamed to the TN Courts YouTube page, available here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts/featured


July 12, 2022

Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

July 12, 2022

Stadium Proponents Want TIF District Set Up By Aug. 9; Goldberg Acknowledges City, County Will Have To Deal With Any Debt Service Shortfall; Master Developer Very Optimistico

July 12, 2022

Sterling Smith, 34, Arrested After Barricading Himself In Home With Dangerous Weapon


An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield ... (click for more)

The City Council was told Tuesday that proponents of a new Southside stadium want a Tax Increment Financing District for it and formation of a new city-county Sports Authority approved by both ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police responded to a disorder call involving a dangerous weapon on Friday. Police were advised that a man at this location had choked a woman in the home and pointed a weapon ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield House before the Civil War, lasted many years after his early death. Crutchfield was one of the leading contractors in East Tennessee, having learned the art from his father-in-law, Samuel ... (click for more)

Stadium Proponents Want TIF District Set Up By Aug. 9; Goldberg Acknowledges City, County Will Have To Deal With Any Debt Service Shortfall; Master Developer Very Optimistico

The City Council was told Tuesday that proponents of a new Southside stadium want a Tax Increment Financing District for it and formation of a new city-county Sports Authority approved by both the city and county in less than a month. City Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg, pressed by former Council Chairman Chip Henderson, acknowledged that any future deficiency in debt ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wait Til They Hear The Train Horns At Central Soya

Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.” I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)

Muffled In Bradley County

The last two years have proven to be controversial when it comes to citizens addressing various governmental bodies across the United States. The most famous was in Loundon County, Va., where elected officials and school board association wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to silence parents. Evidence shows that is coming to Tennessee and to Bradley ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Red Wolves Finish Second In First USL W League Season

On Sunday evening, the number one ranked Lady Red Wolves gathered together as a team to watch the livestreamed match on TV between South Carolina United and South Georgia Tormenta in hopes that their own season would continue & they would advance to the USL W league National Quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the hopes for the former 2-time WPSL Southeast Conference Champions were ... (click for more)

Lisa Lowry Smith, Dona Robinson Are Winners In CWGA Play At Windstone

The Chattanooga Women’s Association played at Windstone Golf Course on Monday. The game was individual pars based on prior rounds played. Individual Pars-Number of natural pars are recorded for each player and compared to their quota. Winner is the most over quota. Below are the results of those who exceeded their quota: 15 women played at Windstone and the winners ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors