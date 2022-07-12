Sterling Smith, 34, Arrested After Barricading Himself In Home With Dangerous Weapon

Chattanooga Police responded to a disorder call involving a dangerous weapon on Friday.

Police were advised that a man at this location had choked a woman in the home and pointed a weapon at her. The victim was able to escape the home.

Police attempted to make contact with the suspect but he refused to surrender to the police. On-duty SWAT was called to the residence to remove the suspect. Hostage negotiators were able to later make contact with the suspect and establish a conversation with him.

Sterling Smith, 34, eventually walked out and surrendered without incident. He was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault, domestic vandalism, and resisting stop, frisk, and halt.