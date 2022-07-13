County Using ARP Funds For $10 Million Of Waste Storage Tanks, $9,750,000 For Various Capital Projects

Hamilton County officials said they plan to use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds for wastewater storage tanks and another $9,750,000 for various capital projects.
Mike Patrick, director of the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, said three large waste tanks are planned along I-75 near South Chickamauga Creek and another tank at a city-owned site off Lee Highway. He said those tanks will be able to store up to 37 million gallons of wastewater during wet weather periods.
He said it is possible that an additional tank will be needed to serve Signal Mountain. He said officials are trying to determine whether to continue to operate the sewage treatment plant at Signal Mountain or to pump those wastes down the mountain to the Moccasin Bend facility.
The capital projects are:
Building improvements at Silverdale $945,000
Highway Department heavy equipment $430,000
Chester Frost Park - Smokemont Bathhouse roof replacement $225,000
ESNP - Restroom at Lot 3 (design and construction) $275,000
ESNP - Still Hollow Loop repair and resurfacing $150,000
ESNP - Parking at Picnic 2 and Lot 3 $200,000
ESNP - Paving horse trail parking $300,000
McDonald Farm Park - roof replacement $725,000
McDonald Farm Park - electricity upgrades $500,000
Community Parks - Concessions building (replacement) $200,000
Bathroom at Apison Park $100,000
Community Parks - Tennis courts $750,000
EMS - Replace training building at White Oak (constructed 1930) $3,000,000
EMS - Replacement of ambulances (6) $1,800,000
EMS - First aid and hospital equipment $100,000