County Using ARP Funds For $10 Million Of Waste Storage Tanks, $9,750,000 For Various Capital Projects

Hamilton County officials said they plan to use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds for wastewater storage tanks and another $9,750,000 for various capital projects.

Mike Patrick, director of the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, said three large waste tanks are planned along I-75 near South Chickamauga Creek and another tank at a city-owned site off Lee Highway. He said those tanks will be able to store up to 37 million gallons of wastewater during wet weather periods.

He said it is possible that an additional tank will be needed to serve Signal Mountain. He said officials are trying to determine whether to continue to operate the sewage treatment plant at Signal Mountain or to pump those wastes down the mountain to the Moccasin Bend facility.

The capital projects are:

Building improvements at Silverdale $945,000

Highway Department heavy equipment $430,000

Chester Frost Park - Smokemont Bathhouse roof replacement $225,000

ESNP - Restroom at Lot 3 (design and construction) $275,000

ESNP - Still Hollow Loop repair and resurfacing $150,000

ESNP - Parking at Picnic 2 and Lot 3 $200,000

ESNP - Paving horse trail parking $300,000

McDonald Farm Park - roof replacement $725,000

McDonald Farm Park - electricity upgrades $500,000

Community Parks - Concessions building (replacement) $200,000

Bathroom at Apison Park $100,000

Community Parks - Tennis courts $750,000

EMS - Replace training building at White Oak (constructed 1930) $3,000,000

EMS - Replacement of ambulances (6) $1,800,000

EMS - First aid and hospital equipment $100,000