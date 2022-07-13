Injunction Lifted On State Education Savings Account Program, Immediate Implementation Planned

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement in response to the court lifting the injunction on the Education Savings Account (ESA) program passed by the Lee Administration in 2019.

“Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and Nashville families additional options for high-quality education,” said Governor Lee. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child.”

The Tennessee Department of Education will make ESA resources available online for parents in the coming days, he said.