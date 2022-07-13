 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Injunction Lifted On State Education Savings Account Program, Immediate Implementation Planned

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement in response to the court lifting the injunction on the Education Savings Account (ESA) program passed by the Lee Administration in 2019.

 

“Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and Nashville families additional options for high-quality education,” said Governor Lee.

“Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child.”

 

The Tennessee Department of Education will make ESA resources available online for parents in the coming days, he said.


Injunction Lifted On State Education Savings Account Program, Immediate Implementation Planned

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (4)

Engle Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engle Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

UTC Hall Of Famer Gwain Durden Passes At Age 62

Gwain Durden, the Chattanooga Mocs second-leading rusher all-time, passed away last week at the age of 62. Durden (1959-2022) most recently resided in Vidalia, Ga. He burst onto the scene in 1977 with a 1,000-yard freshman campaign. Durden and fellow freshman Mike Smith Combined for 2,112 yards that initial tour of the Southern Conference with 1,045 coming from the native ... (click for more)

Covenant Names John Hirte Next Athletic Director

After a national search, Covenant College landed on one of its own to lead the athletics department. John Hirte was named the new Director of Athletics, announced Dr. Brad Voyles. Hirte steps into the role after serving as an assistant director of athletics since 2017. He becomes the 10th director in department history. "I'm thrilled to step into this role as the next ... (click for more)


