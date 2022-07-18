July 18, 2022
A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of
her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home ... (click for more)
The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin’s demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of
her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home from work. She did not provide any suspect information.
* * *
A woman told police she was on her phone in the parking lot at McDonald's, 5440 Hwy. 153.
She said a man walked out of ... (click for more)
The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin’s demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's unborn children, the organization underscored their support.
"Greg represents Tennessee's pro-life values and will be a consistent voice for those who can't speak
for themselves," ... (click for more)
Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)
I was on the inaugural University of Chattanooga Baseball team in 1967-68 (starting right fielder and clean-up hitter). As the record shows and many have written, we were good.
Thank you to Mr. Summers for his continued interest in a UTC Baseball program. Several reasons for the termination of the program are contributing factors, but one to my knowledge has not been mentioned ... (click for more)
A strong first half gives the Chattanooga Red Wolves the edge over North Carolina FC in a nerve-racking 2-1 win.
An overly physical North Carolina granted multiple opportunities for Chattanooga within the opening minutes of play. Red Wolves’ midfielder José Carrera-Garcia and forward Rafael Mentzingen threatened in the fourth minute as the duo connected on a cross and ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC overpowered Flower City Union in a dominant 5-0 victory on Saturday night. Goals from Markus Naglestad (2), Alex Jaimes, Taylor Gray, and Roddy Green capped off a comprehensive performance on the road in Rochester, NY.
The boys in blue made the trip up north in the midst of an eight-match unbeaten run, which included a 5-1 thrashing of Flower City back in May. ... (click for more)