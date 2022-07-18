 Monday, July 18, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Monday, July 18, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

July 18, 2022

Police Blotter: $200 Stolen From Woman's Unlocked Car Overnight; Woman's Caregiver Uses Her Credit Card, Then Refuses To Leave Because It Was Accidental

July 18, 2022

Tennessee Right To Life PAC Endorses Greg Martin For State House

July 18, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home ... (click for more)

The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin’s demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: $200 Stolen From Woman's Unlocked Car Overnight; Woman's Caregiver Uses Her Credit Card, Then Refuses To Leave Because It Was Accidental

A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home from work. She did not provide any suspect information. * * * A woman told police she was on her phone in the parking lot at McDonald's, 5440 Hwy. 153. She said a man walked out of ... (click for more)

Tennessee Right To Life PAC Endorses Greg Martin For State House

The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin’s demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's unborn children, the organization underscored their support. "Greg represents Tennessee's pro-life values and will be a consistent voice for those who can't speak for themselves," ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Faculty Members Were Factor In Decision To End UTC Baseball

I was on the inaugural University of Chattanooga Baseball team in 1967-68 (starting right fielder and clean-up hitter). As the record shows and many have written, we were good. Thank you to Mr. Summers for his continued interest in a UTC Baseball program. Several reasons for the termination of the program are contributing factors, but one to my knowledge has not been mentioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Edge North Carolina FC On First Half Goals

A strong first half gives the Chattanooga Red Wolves the edge over North Carolina FC in a nerve-racking 2-1 win. An overly physical North Carolina granted multiple opportunities for Chattanooga within the opening minutes of play. Red Wolves’ midfielder José Carrera-Garcia and forward Rafael Mentzingen threatened in the fourth minute as the duo connected on a cross and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Wins Big At Flower City Union

Chattanooga FC overpowered Flower City Union in a dominant 5-0 victory on Saturday night. Goals from Markus Naglestad (2), Alex Jaimes, Taylor Gray, and Roddy Green capped off a comprehensive performance on the road in Rochester, NY. The boys in blue made the trip up north in the midst of an eight-match unbeaten run, which included a 5-1 thrashing of Flower City back in May. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors