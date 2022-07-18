 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TVA Rethinks Workspace With Fewer Workers At TVA's Massive Chattanooga Office Building

Monday, July 18, 2022

Workers are dwindling at TVA's massive Chattanooga headquarters, and the agency is encouraging the work-at-home trend.

 

A building that opened in 1985 to serve 3,000 employees currently has about 350 there each workday.

 

TVA has asked some of those who have called the South Broad Street headquarters home to clear out their cubicles and continue the home trend.

 

Employees were told that areas will be set up where remaining workers can share office equipment.

 

They were also told that TVA has an interest in renting out some of the huge areas of currently unused space.

 

A TVA spokesman said, "The TVA continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and its impact on the Tennessee Valley.

Our overriding priority is the health and safety of our employees and the public. As a result, we have been on Maximum Telework status for the last two years. 

 

"Since we work everywhere, the number of individuals inside TVA facilities has fluctuated, depending on specific needs. In generating plants, the majority of workers have remained at the site. In major office environments, such as the Chattanooga Office Complex, we are still seeing numbers well below full occupancy. For example, there could be an average of about 350 people in the COC each weekday.

 

"After two years, we are exploring different approaches to a hybrid work environment. We know that we will continue to have some team members who have job responsibilities that require physical presence, but we want to continue to learn how best to support the team from whatever location they use to deliver TVA’s mission.

 

"As part of our hybrid work environment exploration, we are looking at creating modern, comfortable and tech-savvy collaboration spaces that will allow cross-functional groups to work effectively together, regardless of their physical location.

 

"Whatever the hybrid work environment is in the future, the consent remains, we will continue to deliver our vital services to the 10 million people who count on us every day."

 

The five-building complex includes 1,149,000 square feet, including a 149,000-square-foot computer center. All of the buildings in the complex were constructed with six floors on the north side and five on the south - permitting the inclusion of solar systems. 

 

The buildings running from Chestnut to Market streets extended for more than 700 feet - or over two football fields.

 

The complex, with one section extending over the traffic on Broad Street, includes an underground, 303-seat auditorium. 

 

Final cost of the project was put at nearly $200 million.

 


