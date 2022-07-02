 Saturday, July 2, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Pistol Falls Out Of Light Fixture From Previously Stolen Car; Cleanup Of Homeless Camp On 11th Street Halted By Unhappy Man

Saturday, July 2, 2022

A woman on Shallowford Road told police her vehicle was stolen from Knoxville and then recovered. She had to get her vehicle fixed because the light fixture over the center console was broken. That day, the woman had struck the light fixture with her purse and it broke again. When it broke a Ruger LCP fell out. Officers felt two empty cavities on each side of the light fixture. The pistol was rusted and appeared to be there for an extended amount of time. Officers will take the pistol to CPD property.

* * *

A woman who works with the Homeless Coalition said she did a well-check on a woman on E. 44th St. where the coalition had set up housing for her. They requested police check on her as they attempted to earlier and did not find anyone at home. Police went to the residence and spoke with a man who said he was the woman’s boyfriend and stays in the residence with her. There were also four dogs inside of the apartment. The man explained that the woman went back to their old camp to gather the rest of their belongings and likely would not be back for some time. The man gave police permission to check the residence for the woman. Police searched the apartment and found that she was not there. Police did not identify any cause for concern.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. where a suspect had stolen a cell phone valued at approximately $659 from electronics. The Walmart employee told police this person has stolen items from this store and is sometime accompanied by an unknown black male. The subjects are believed to have left in a tan SUV.

* * *

A woman wanted police with her to go to a residence on 4th Avenue and ask her step-sister to remove her debit card number from her cell phone. No contact was made at the address and the woman wanted it documented that she attempted to make contact with her step-sister. The woman said she would come back at a later date and attempt to make contact again with police.

* * *

An officer was in the Sam’s Club parking lot at 6101 Lee Hwy. and was flagged down by a man. The man said his catalytic converter was removed while parked there. He said he was in the store for about 30 minutes and when he came out and started his truck it sounded abnormal. Upon inspection, the man noticed his driver's side catalytic converter had been completely cut off and taken. The passenger side remained. The vehicle is a Toyota Tundra SR5.  

* * *

Police were called to Olive Garden at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. where a female was going car to car in the parking lot. When police arrived, a woman was seen matching the description given and she began walking to the rear of the restaurant in an apparent attempt to avoid police. No crime was discovered or victim located. The woman had left the scene.

* * *

A man was seen on camera walking on a property on Moss Drive where there have been multiple thefts of building materials. He did not appear to have taken anything at this time nor been on the property long enough to take anything. The reporting person didn’t want to respond to the scene. Officers placed the CPD surveillance vehicle in the area for the time being to assist in deterring future thefts.

* * *

An employee at 401 Chestnut St. said when he came into work that morning, he found a busted window and a luggage cart inside of the lobby doors. There is also throw up on the second-floor hallway. The man said he was going to review video evidence and contact police when the damage occurred and if there is suspect information. There is video evidence of three people, two white females and white male. The three made entry into the building sometime around 4 a.m.  At 4:14 a.m. all three could be seen in the lobby. At 4:17 a.m. one of the females used the restroom in the corner on the second floor. The people were later identified. The victim agreed to not press charges for vandalism if the parties agreed to pay for the repairs and cleaning. As of now, the suspects agreed to pay for the cleaning fee and window repair, plus logo.

* * *

The owner of Tennessee Tool and Machine Works at 2001 Elmendorf St. told police around 3:15 a.m. a security camera on the exterior of his business was pulled off the building and stolen. He said the theft occurred around the same time as other thefts and vandalism occurred. He didn’t get any surveillance footage before the theft.

* * *

A woman on Boriss Drive told police she heard a loud noise coming from the outside of her residence around 12:30 a.m. When she went outside to see where the noise came from, she noticed tire tracks in her yard. She reported there was no other damage other than her yard.

* * *

A woman on N. Hawthorne Street told police she attempted to open the passenger-side back door of her vehicle and the handle fell off. She believes someone was trying to get in her vehicle and broke the handle.

* * *

While patrolling on N. Orchard Knob Avenue, an officer saw an individual who matched the description of a man who is known to have warrants. He was detained and was identified as the wanted man. He said he was just released from jail on the warrants. The officer validated that the man didn’t have any active wants or warrants and he was released with no further incident.

* * *

A man on 13th Avenue told police he had gotten into an argument with his brother. The brother wanted the man to leave his property. The officer asked him to leave to prevent any further issues and stayed until the man left the area.

* * *

The general manager of Dwell Hotel at 120 E. 10th St. told police a black male entered the establishment and went to the restroom. The manager said on his way out he took the company iPad that was on the counter and walked out the front door. There was not a desk clerk around at the time of the incident. The manager said the man may have taken approximately $50 from the safe, however there are no surveillance cameras in that area.

* * *

Police were called to 600 E. 11th St. to take a report of a white male driving a brown Jeep with an American flag, interrupted their clean up meeting. The complainant said the man walked up within arm’s length, recording with his phone in his face. The complainant asked him to back away from him but the man told him no, he is not going to let him tear down his property that he built for the homeless. The complainant, not knowing what this man, calling him names uncomfortably close to him, might do, decided it would be safer for all involved to leave the area with his men and call the police. The complainant said the man ran beside the truck as they drove away calling them names. Police were told that the Homeless Coalition was going to be there to assist but their representatives did not arrive until later. The complainant mentioned that since the man had been acting up, more of the homeless are causing a scene as well. Police have been asked, and agreed to stand by, while they are cleaning at E. 11th Street. The complainant wanted a report made for future reference if this problem continues.


