Retired Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dies After Crash In Front Of Shallowford Road Post Office

A retired Chattanooga Police sergeant has died after a two-vehicle crash on Shallowford Road on Wednesday evening.

The victim was Walter Maples, 93.

Police responded at 6:40 p.m. to a traffic crash involving an unresponsive person. The crash involved two vehicles near Shallowford Road and Highway 153 where an occupant of one of the vehicles was unresponsive.

Maples pulled out of the Post Office parking lot, turning eastbound into the pathway of another vehicle going westbound on Shallowford Road. Police were advised that a vehicle driven by Mr.Maples pulled out of the Post Office parking lot, turning eastbound into the pathway of another vehicle going westbound on Shallowford Road.

Mr. Maples sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the impact. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

All other occupants of both vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.