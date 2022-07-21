2 Local Men Arrested Under Federal Indictment For Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl And Meth

Brandon "Lil Buddah" Rakestraw, 26, and Keunte "Kay Kay Watts" Suttles, 26, were arrested Wednesday under federal indictment by the Chattanooga Police, along with several law enforcement partners.



The Chattanooga Police Fugitive Unit, Gun Team and Intel Unit, along with the Marshal Service, DEA and ATF, located and apprehended Rakestraw and Suttles at 1500 Mountain View Court.



Both men were indicted for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing Fentanyl and 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.



Both were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Authorities said Rakestraw committed a prior violent felony for which he served over 12 months, and he is subject to enhanced punishment due to that assault conviction.

Rakestraw and Suttles were indicted along with Marquis Rollins, Emanuel Rollins, Malik Young, Michael Garrick, Xavier Bickerstaff, Michael Jones Jr., Taurus Moore and Corey Long.