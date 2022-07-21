 Thursday, July 21, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Local Men Arrested Under Federal Indictment For Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl And Meth

Thursday, July 21, 2022
Brandon Lebron Rakestraw
Brandon Lebron Rakestraw

Brandon "Lil Buddah" Rakestraw, 26, and Keunte "Kay Kay Watts" Suttles, 26, were arrested Wednesday under federal indictment by the Chattanooga Police, along with several law enforcement partners.

The Chattanooga Police Fugitive Unit, Gun Team and Intel Unit, along with the Marshal Service, DEA and ATF, located and apprehended Rakestraw and Suttles at 1500 Mountain View Court.

Both men were indicted for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing Fentanyl and 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Both were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Authorities said Rakestraw committed a prior violent felony for which he served over 12 months, and he is subject to enhanced punishment due to that assault conviction. 

Rakestraw and Suttles were indicted along with Marquis Rollins, Emanuel Rollins, Malik Young, Michael Garrick, Xavier Bickerstaff, Michael Jones Jr., Taurus Moore and Corey Long.

Keunte Kayshawn Suttles
Keunte Kayshawn Suttles

July 21, 2022

Feds Seek To Confiscate Soddy Daisy Property As Proceeds Of Drug Sales

July 21, 2022

Vincent Kennedy Facing Federal Charges For Fentanyl Sales

July 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident


Federal authorities are seeking to confiscate 9625 and 9627 Church St. in Soddy Daisy, saying the properties were proceeds of illegal drug sales. The properties belong to Jeremy Eaker and ... (click for more)

Vincent Kennedy is facing federal charges for fentanyl sales. Authorities said on May 8 a controlled purchase of fentanyl pills from Kennedy was arranged. A deal was made in which $1,300 ... (click for more)

A man on Shallowford Road told police he thinks his ex-girlfriend stole his temp tag off of his vehicle when she came over the night before to bring him his daughter. He said that the vehicle ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Feds Seek To Confiscate Soddy Daisy Property As Proceeds Of Drug Sales

Federal authorities are seeking to confiscate 9625 and 9627 Church St. in Soddy Daisy, saying the properties were proceeds of illegal drug sales. The properties belong to Jeremy Eaker and associates, it was stated. It says Eaker and associates "engaged in the illegal distribution of controlled substances in the Eastern District of Tennessee, and laundered the proceeds obtained ... (click for more)

Vincent Kennedy Facing Federal Charges For Fentanyl Sales

Vincent Kennedy is facing federal charges for fentanyl sales. Authorities said on May 8 a controlled purchase of fentanyl pills from Kennedy was arranged. A deal was made in which $1,300 was paid for 200 fentanyl pills. The transaction was at 2208 Milne St. (click for more)

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Football Is Almost Here

It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact, ... (click for more)

CFC Win At Syracuse Pushes Win Streak To 10

Chattanooga Football Club played its second match in New York in five days on Wednesday afternoon and dominated possession on the way to a 1-0 road victory at Syracuse Pulse. This follows Saturday’s 5-0 win in Rochester, NY against Flower City Union. Wednesday’s match was a makeup from April 3 when Chattanooga FC traveled to Syracuse to only see the match postponed due to a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors