Southside Stadium Passes 1st Hoop With 5-1 Approval By County Industrial Development Board

Friday, July 22, 2022

The Southside Stadium passed its first hurdle with a 5-1 approval by the County Industrial Development Board.

The proposal for a Tax Increment Financing District for the $72.5 million stadium must also be approved by the City Industrial Development Board as well as the City Council and County Commission.

It is planned for the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.

Steve Slater of Soddy Daisy cast the only no vote.

He said afterward,  "I feel an explanation is necessary for my no vote at the meeting of the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board.

This was/is concerning the proposed development of the old Wheland Foundry and surrounding areas.

"I represent the people of North Hamilton County on this board and serve in their best interest and of Hamilton County. Although the parties involved answered many of my questions positively, I still had concerns. There has been no traffic study, no architectural designs, and no environmental cleanup cost study.
 
"I have no problem with the TIF or the idea of a stadium and development. However, I feel this is being rushed. In September, we will have a new county mayor and at least seven new county commissioners. I believe they should be the ones voting for or against this proposal.
 
"Please don’t get me wrong on this. The idea is great and I pledge to work with our board and the city board to help make this profitable. I am just in favor of letting the newly elected officials have their voice heard first."

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

EPB Honored As #1 Power Company In Tennessee Valley

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BRADLEY, MATTHEW CORDELRIO 12 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRANHAM, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT Dealing With Almost $60,000 Cash Or Gifts To Players During Pruitt Era

Tennessee has received the Notice of Allegations regarding alleged recruiting violations committed by its former football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, and support staff. The university confirmed the news, which was first reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel, by releasing statements Friday afternoon from Chancellor Donde Plowman and athletic director Danny White. The NCAA ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Coach Provisionally Suspended Pending Probe Of Alleged Misconduct

Jimmy Obleda, the head coach of the Chattanooga Red Wolves, "has been provisionally suspended pending the results of an ongoing USL investigation into allegations of misconduct brought forth via the USL Players Association," officials said. The USL added, "There will be no further determinations, decisions or public comments will be made until the completion of the investigation." ... (click for more)


