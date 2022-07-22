Southside Stadium Passes 1st Hoop With 5-1 Approval By County Industrial Development Board

The Southside Stadium passed its first hurdle with a 5-1 approval by the County Industrial Development Board.

The proposal for a Tax Increment Financing District for the $72.5 million stadium must also be approved by the City Industrial Development Board as well as the City Council and County Commission.

It is planned for the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.

Steve Slater of Soddy Daisy cast the only no vote.

He said afterward, "I feel an explanation is necessary for my no vote at the meeting of the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board. This was/is concerning the proposed development of the old Wheland Foundry and surrounding areas.

"I represent the people of North Hamilton County on this board and serve in their best interest and of Hamilton County. Although the parties involved answered many of my questions positively, I still had concerns. There has been no traffic study, no architectural designs, and no environmental cleanup cost study.

"I have no problem with the TIF or the idea of a stadium and development. However, I feel this is being rushed. In September, we will have a new county mayor and at least seven new county commissioners. I believe they should be the ones voting for or against this proposal.

"Please don’t get me wrong on this. The idea is great and I pledge to work with our board and the city board to help make this profitable. I am just in favor of letting the newly elected officials have their voice heard first."