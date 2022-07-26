State Attorney General Office Says Part-Time Municipal Judge Can Serve 2 Municipalities

Longtime Collegedale City Judge Kevin Wilson said he has been informed by the state Attorney General's Office that there are no prohibitions blocking him from also serving as the judge in East Ridge.

He was advised, "The prohibition in Article II, Section 26, does not apply to this judge.

"The provision does two things - (1) It prohibits a judge from being a member of the General Assembly, and (2) It prohibits the holding of two lucrative state offices - neither of these are present with this part-time municipal judge."

Judge Wilson said, "I am pleased to have received the opinions relative to my ability to hold two part-time judge positions at the same time, as permitted by Ordinance #1166, which is on the Aug. 4 ballot for East Ridge.

"These opinions support the opinion of the East Ridge city attorney who advised the City Council that it was appropriate to amend the city charter to allow the City Court judge to hold another part-time elected judicial position.

"In order for me to continue to be the East Ridge judge, Ordinance #1166 must be approved and I must receive the most votes."