 Tuesday, July 26, 2022 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Attorney General Office Says Part-Time Municipal Judge Can Serve 2 Municipalities

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Longtime Collegedale City Judge Kevin Wilson said he has been informed by the state Attorney General's Office that there are no prohibitions blocking him from also serving as the judge in East Ridge.

He was advised, "The prohibition in Article II, Section 26, does not apply to this judge.

"The provision does two things - (1) It prohibits a judge from being a member of the General Assembly, and (2) It prohibits the holding of two lucrative state offices - neither of these are present with this part-time municipal judge."

Judge Wilson said, "I am pleased to have received the opinions relative to my ability to hold two part-time judge positions at the same time, as permitted by Ordinance #1166, which is on the Aug. 4 ballot for East Ridge. 

"These opinions support the opinion of the East Ridge city attorney who advised the City Council that it was appropriate to amend the city charter to allow the City Court judge to hold another part-time elected judicial position.

"In order for me to continue to be the East Ridge judge, Ordinance #1166 must be approved and I must receive the most votes." 

 

 


July 27, 2022

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

July 26, 2022

Man Charged With Assault And Rape Of His Wife After She Told Him Of Having An Affair

July 26, 2022

Charles Reif Was Only Steps Away From His Brewery From His Delightful Home At 219 Poplar


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ... (click for more)

Shawn D. Roberson, 37, of Timber Knoll Drive in Chattanooga, was arrested on Monday at his home after his wife accused him of assault and rape. According to his wife, after telling her husband ... (click for more)

Charles Reif, brewer and bottler at Chattanooga, was among those living very close to downtown in the 200 block of Poplar Street on Cameron Hill. The Reifs were originally from Cincinnati, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Man Charged With Assault And Rape Of His Wife After She Told Him Of Having An Affair

Shawn D. Roberson, 37, of Timber Knoll Drive in Chattanooga, was arrested on Monday at his home after his wife accused him of assault and rape. According to his wife, after telling her husband that she had been unfaithful to him, for approximately four hours Roberson choked, tripped, pushed, dragged, pulled, hit and shook her. She said he threatened repeatedly to kill her and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Democrats Could Take County Offices - And Response (4)

We know that Hamilton County Democrat voters successfully upended the Republican primary. The professionals of election data have assigned voter ID to all voters based upon their participation in primaries. Did you pick up a Republican or Democrat ballot, it is known through records? The data supports that 30 percent of Republican primary voters or 8,000 voters had Democrat voter ... (click for more)

What Is The Source Of Judicial Review?

Several recent Supreme Court opinions have sparked a great debate in our nation about the role and function of the Supreme Court, and to a lesser degree federal courts in general. One aspect of this debate concerns the power of the unelected Supreme Court to overturn laws passed by the elected Congress and signed into law by the elected President. The debate extends to the power ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Draw With North Colorado Wthout Obleda At Helm

A turbulent offensive showcase forced the Chattanooga Red Wolves to settle for a 0-0 draw with the North Colorado Hailstorm in the their first match without head coach Jimmy Obleda. Under interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the Red Wolves outshot the Hailstorm 13-5, failing to represent the shot total with a goose egg on the board. The Red Wolves had many opportunities to take ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors