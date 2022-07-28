Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He’s Going To Church, But It’s Closed; Woman At Waffle House Looks Under Bathroom Door For Her Sleeping Boyfriend

While on patrol in an area of multiple hotels and businesses on Lee Highway associated with high crime, an officer saw a black male standing on the City Church property near an entrance to the building. The church did not appear to be open nor had any staff on site at the time. The officer asked the man to walk towards the property line where the officer was parked because the gates were closed. The officer asked him what he was doing there and his reply was, "I'm going to church." The man was negative for warrants, however his twin brother has multiple warrants. The man was cooperative with police and left the area as police departed.

A loss prevention employee at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police a white female and white male were seen concealing miscellaneous clothes inside the store and left without paying for the items. According to the complainant, both suspects left in a silver Acura with an Alabama tag. The vehicle was seen heading towards Logan's restaurant. Police drove through the area, but did not locate a vehicle that matched the description. The woman was in her early 20s, about 5'6” tall, with straight, long blonde hair. She was wearing a long dark blue T-shirt and dark shorts. The man was in his early 20s, about 5’10” tall, with short hair and was unshaven. He was wearing a dark-colored Reebok shirt and gray nylon basketball-style shorts. The loss prevention employee reported an estimate of $60 loss.

An officer saw a Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Brainerd Road with extremely dark windshield tint and initiated a traffic stop on the 900 block of North Moore Road. The driver was in possession of a Taurus pistol.

Police spoke with a man over the phone and said his iPhone was stolen while he was at Chattanooga Billiards Club at 725 Cherry St. He tracked the phone to ecoATM in Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. He spoke with ecoATM and was told that they need police authorization to release the phone to him. Police received the serial number for the phone from the man and confirmed the phone may be released to him.

A woman on N. Marks Avenue told police she was the property owner and had already cleared the interior. She wanted to report that a man they hired to clear out the house met three homeless individuals squatting inside and made them vacate the day prior to the report. Additionally, the woman said a window was damaged. A prior police report shows the already documented damaged window. The woman wanted a report to document suspicious activity on the property. She said she would leave the garage door for the detached garage open and she suspects the unauthorized visitors are parking their vehicle in the garage and closing it to not be detected. The house was added to the watch list. She said the residence should be unoccupied and they intend to sell it once cleaning is completed.

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive told police a woman had been outside her residence and wanted the ongoing issue documented. She said she has a TPO with herself as the protected party.

An employee for Dollar General at 3158 Broad St. told police a customer came to the register and bought two $500 gift cards with a fraudulent debit card. The suspect was able to use the fake card that prompted the system to give cash back. The employee said the suspect was given $80 cash back. After he left the store, the employee realized he had used a fraudulent card to get the cash back and canceled the $500 gift cards. The suspect was described as a thin-build black male, wearing a black ball cap, white shirt and black pants.

Police saw a man panhandling at the intersection of Chestnut Street and W. 4th Street. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He showed no warrants or past history of panhandling. Police gave him a verbal warning and disposed of his sign.

Police responded to a verbal disorder on Cooley Street where they met a woman showing obvious signs of intoxication, including slurred and disorganized speech, and also was unable to hold proper balance. Police asked the woman for her name and she only said it was Christina, however she is well known to police and officers already knew her last name. She said that she got into an argument with her significant other because of how he is spending his money. Police spoke with the man who said that he was sleeping and the woman just started yelling at him. Both said there was no physical altercation. The woman was uncooperative and made little sense while talking with police. They agreed to separate and the man will be sleeping in the back bedroom with the door locked.

Police initiated a traffic stop on N. Chamberlain Avenue and found the remains of a burnt marijuana cigar. The evidence has been submitted to property for destruction.

A man on Cummings Highway told police his dump truck is missing. He said the truck is an International with a white cab and a black dump truck bed. The truck will have Mann's Construction on both doors. The man was able to provide a VIN number. Police placed a BOLO out for the vehicle. The truck, that is worth $40,000, was placed into NCIC. The truck was later recovered at 4509 Kelly Ferry Road by police and released to the owner.

The Cash Express manager at 4925 Brainerd Road told police when she arrived for work, she noticed a white male sleeping in one of their repossessed cars. She said they didn’t want to prosecute, they just wanted him to vacate the premises. Police spoke with the man who said that he is homeless and was looking for somewhere to sleep. Police told him he was criminally trespassed from the property and if he returned, he would immediately be arrested.

An officer responded to a theft from a vehicle on Spring Creek Road. A man said someone entered his Nissan Maxima by forcing the door handle. Once inside, the suspect took his wallet containing an ID, debit card, and $150 in cash.

A man told police that in a week's time there were 55 illegal transactions on his Bank of America account. He says that his debit card number had been used 55 times at the East Brainerd Publix. He has spoken with the assistant store manager who told him that she checked the security video and there was more than one person who made the transactions. The money has not been returned to his account and the fraud department at Bank of America told him it will be an on-going investigation. He doesn’t know how his debit card information was obtained.

A man told police he was working at Waffle House at 7047 Amin Dr. and found a woman lying on the floor. She was looking under the men's bathroom door and said that she could see her boyfriend lying down. The employee then opened the bathroom door and then called 911. As he was calling 911 the woman was able to get the man to wake up. After he woke up, they both started running out of the business and got into a "Butler" work truck with Georgia registration. The vehicle then left the parking lot and fled east on Shallowford Road. The employee said the man was a white male, around 30 years old, wearing a ball cap, a long sleeve shirt and shorts. The female was a white female, wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Police searched the area for the vehicle and were not able to locate it.