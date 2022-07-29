New Apartment Complex At Main And Central Sells For $6,112,500

A brand new apartment complex at Main and Central has sold for $6,112,500.

The four-story Eastline Apartments building was constructed up against the sidewalk on both streets. It has 36 units.

Units at the Eastline rent for from $1,200 - $1,350 per month with the top floor the most expensive. Units have one bedroom and one bath and are 510 square feet.

The units feature "woodgrain plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful views from private balconies. You will also enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer."

A small service station was long at the site across from Mrs. Griffin's Foot Long Hot Dogs, but it was taken down some years ago.

The sale was to Horiates Chatt Llc, Horiates Chattanooga Llc from Infill Central Avenue Llc.