Full Set Of Wamp-Lookout Emails

Here is a full set of emails released Friday between Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp, his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, and Chattanooga Lookouts officials.
Click here.
July 30, 2022
Here is a full set of emails released Friday between Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp, his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, and Chattanooga Lookouts officials.
Click here . (click for more)
Rachel Campbell, chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said Saturday that Weston Wamp "is not qualified to be mayor of Hamilton County for many reasons, and
correspondence between ... (click for more)
While on routine patrol on E. 11 th Street, an officer saw two men pushing a black storage cart with a large utility pole affixed to the top with rope. The pole was made out of metal and they ... (click for more)
Rachel Campbell, chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said Saturday that Weston Wamp "is not qualified to be mayor of Hamilton County for many reasons, and
correspondence between executives from Hardball Capital, the Lookouts organization,
and Lamp Post Group bear that out."
Arch Trimble IV, GOP chairman in the county, said, "The Republican Party of Hamilton ... (click for more)
As a confirmed political independent with friends and close associates from both major parties, I generally enjoy staying out of the political fray these days. However this seems like a good time to speak up.
The election of the next Hamilton County Mayor is bigger than party label and more important than a new baseball stadium, it’s about the future of our entire community. ... (click for more)
Smear campaigns? Deny the truth? Seems like dirty politics has spread from DC to Hamilton County. We may know the carrier.
From last minute opponent hit jobs and having registered Democrats decide Republican primaries, to released emails exposing back room shenanigans there's a common denominator. Wamp. Weston Wamp and Daddy Wamp.
Could you imagine Weston Wamp running ... (click for more)
Maybe it should have rained at AT&T Field Friday night.
The Chattanooga Lookouts played well enough to win by a 4-3 final on Thursday night in a game called early by heavy rain, but they weren’t as fortunate a day later.
We all know that three key ingredients for success in baseball or softball revolves around strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting.
The lowly ... (click for more)
I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)